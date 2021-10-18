HAMLIN, W.Va. — Land feasibility studies are in motion for possible locations of the Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary consolidation project.
The current Duval PK-8 site is included on the list of potential properties. Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said he believed teams had visited the potential locations and that work was executed to take samples and check each one.
Brumfield said reports should be back in the coming weeks so that plans can be made for whichever locations are the most feasible for the project.
The board named Williamson Shriver Architects as the firm for the proposed Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary consolidation project in late August, five days after the special session called to interview the final three firms up for consideration in the project.
Architect of Record Greg Martin from Williamson Shriver Architects said during his interview that his firm has extensive experience with building schools. The firm has completed multiple projects at all grade levels.
The biggest hurdle currently is attempting to locate a suitable piece of land that is large enough for the project. Martin also touched on this during his interview.
“Schools are not designed overnight, they take time,” Martin said. “And one of the most important things early on is understanding the site location. We understand you guys have some of them you’re looking at. So early on we want to start doing site selection, and you want to start doing your site due diligence to understand what that site is capable of having.”
Superintendent Jeff Kelley will make the presentation to the SBA on either Nov. 1 or 2. Kelley has continuously reminded community members that while the situation has become more severe with the closure of the Duval PK-8 building, Lincoln is still in competition with 54 other counties so funding is not a guarantee.
Lincoln County Schools approached the SBA in 2020 with the funding request for this project and was denied. In the instance that it is denied again, he said administrators will go through the process again next year.
The project has received increased attention and scrutiny after an architectural report lead to the closure of Duval PK-8’s main building mere weeks before the start of school Aug. 18.
The Lincoln County Board of Education has also scheduled closure hearings for Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary schools.
These closure hearings are a part of the process to apply for School Building Authority funds for a new school in the county.
Jeff Huffman, a consultant for Lincoln County Schools, previously said a part of the process requires that closing hearings be held at both school locations prior to the presentation to the SBA in November. The hearings were conducted last week, and it was specified that the schools are not looking at closure until 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.
Lincoln County Schools first announced July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be permanently closed after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.