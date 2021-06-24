HUNTINGTON — Before finalizing the purchase of the land, Cabell County Schools officials want to be certain they know what lies beneath the surface of the proposed site for the new Davis Creek Elementary School.
The school board has authorized two studies to be conducted on the grounds, a geotechnical and toxicology soil analysis, which will give them a clear idea of what remediation must be done in order to build on the property.
“I think it is fundamentally important, in any school construction project, to know about the site you are building on. These investigations are taking place so that we can make sure both students and employees are as safe as possible,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “It’s extremely important to look closely at these properties.”
The Barboursville Brickyard site was chosen out of four proposed properties for the new school, which the district hopes to open for the 2023-24 school year. The site has been vacant since the Barboursville Brick Co. closed in 1979. In 2003, the village of Barboursville paid $1.5 million to acquire the 20-acre property. A 2004 environmental study found asbestos and petroleum in the ground at the long-closed plant and high levels of arsenic in its smokestacks.
A cleanup was performed and in 2007 the storied brickyard was demolished using $200,000 in funding from an EPA Brownfields grant, which provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states, tribes and others to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.
When the stacks were demolished, brick and other debris was piled into an on-site landfill, then capped with soil. The land has not been altered since.
In 2010, the Department of Environmental Protection conducted a study that found a laundry list of soil and groundwater contaminants on the property — one reason the parcel of land has remained undeveloped for decades.
Cabell County Board of Education members have not yet received a copy of the findings from the initial geotechnical study, which was focused on the makeup of the soil beneath the surface. The second study, which is expected to come in early July, will explain any contaminants found and recommendations for remediation before a school can be built.
When the second report does come in, board members and other district officials plan to meet in a special work session with environmental professionals to determine their best course of action moving forward. That information will be shared publicly before any official decision is made.
The findings of the studies are likely to determine when, or if, the board moves forward with the purchase of the property.
“We always have to keep our options open because no final information or report has been presented, but from what we are hearing, it is very promising that the (Brickyard) property will work out for us,” said Saxe.
A purchase agreement has been established between the Cabell County BOE and the village of Barboursville for a purchase price of $950,000. Both parties have signed the agreement but do not plan to close on the property until they are through all the hurdles.