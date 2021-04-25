The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Theodore E. Miller to Stark Industustries LLC., Part Lot 11 in Gideon, no consideration

Karen Sue Muncy and Laura Joanne Handley to John Paul Robert Lombardi, Lot 48 in Huntington Guyandotte, $78,000

Tyler and Jessica Whitt to Gary Moon, Lot 22 in Southland Addition, $20,000

Deborah A. Ross to Huntington Hospital Group INC., Lot 23 Part Lot 24 in Gideon, $120,000

Norman Mills to Norman and Carolyn Mills, Lot 14 in Huntington Guyandotte, $100

Sheila R. Robinette to Susan and Mark Ball, Part Lot 2 in Gideon, $151,410

Frank and Joni Jefferson to Allen Persinger and Ballard Johnson, Lot 70 in Gideon, $65,000

Deborah Glick et al. to DBG Propertie4s LLC, Lot 5 Part Lots 1-4 and 6 in Gideon, no consideration

Jeremy S. Baisden to Elijah Underwood, Part Lots 7-8 in Kyle, $55,000

Richard and Sue Sturgill to Richard and Sue Sturgill and Tommy Bevins, Parcel in Kyle, no consideration

Mitchell and Hillary Adkins to Steve Pam Mills, Part Lot 17-20 in Kyle, $135,000

Yoram and Esther Elitsur to BEK Holdings LLC, Lot 93 Part Lot 92 in Huntington Guyandotte, $121,000

Allan Thacker to Parker Shamblin, Part Lot 11-12 in Gideon, $102,860

T&A Properties LLC to CMH Homes INC, 0.161 acres 0.142 acres Part Lot 30 Lots 31-33 in Gideon, $32,000

Jennifer Conkle to Claire Nudd, Part Lots 30-31 in Gideon, $80,000

Amy and Greg Mink to Charity Omuasi-Thomas and John Uba, Lots 219-220 in Gideon, $129,500

Nancy York et al.t to Emily and Maverick Lewis, Lot 17 in Kyle, $73,200

Joseph Sinclair to Steven Mount, Lot 5 in Kyle, $17,000

Tom Stewart to Jason and Mary Merritt, Lots 54-55 in Gideon, $80,000

Yosef Finton to J Scott Land Development LLC, Lots 22-23 in Kyle, $45,000

Greta Jackson to Juan and Julie Mejia, Part Lots 545 548 in Gideon, $150,000

Sherry Peak, Patricia Hackney and Richard Morrison to Jeanne Evans, Part Lot 24 in Gideon, no consideration

Sandra Ellis to Sandra and Larry Ellis, Parcel in Gideon, no consideration

David and Amy Coughenour to T&Z Unlimited LLC, Lot 4 in Gideon, $108,000

Lavada Flores and Lawrence Crow to Anne Luna and Kyle Snyder, Lot 6 in Gideon, $3,200

Anne Luna and Kyle Snyder to Timoteo Alvarez, Lot 6 in Gideon, $3,500

Melissa Smith to John Nenni, Part Lots 20-22 in Gideon, no consideration

Larry and Norma Vaden to Ricky Johnson, Lot 5 in Gideon, $2,000

Angela Ware to Angela and Lauren Ware, Lot 97 in Gideon, no consideration

James Bryant and Brenda Hager to Brandon Metzger, Lot 196 in Gideon, $83,250

TMN Holdings LLC et al. to Brian and Jeanette Ellis, Lot 55 in Gideon, $115,000

Donna Gregory et al. to Deborah Eidson, Part Lot 8 in Gideon, no consideration

Deidre and Danny Wassell to Dewayne and Jessica Chapman, Part Lot 62 in Gideon, $169,000

Stephanie Hager Lyons et al. to James and Melissa Atkins, Lot 78 in Gideon, $57,500

John Jr. and Patricia Deakin to James and Elizabeth Hoffman, Lot 646 Part Lots 645 647 in Gideon, $50,000

Scruffles Real Estate LLC et al. to Jeffery Dalton, Lot 17 in Gideon, $35,500

Huntington Realty Corporation to Krystal Chukwuemeka, Part Lots 8-9 in Gideon, $45,000

Lyle and Debbie Lusher to Lori Lusher, Part Lots 213-215 in Gideon, $28,500

Glenn Yost to Mohamed and Toufeeq Suliman, Parcels Lot 1 in Gideon, $345,000

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation et al. to MVB Bank INC, Unit B5, no consideration

Rose Bias to Rose Bias and Andrea Anderson, Lot 3 in Gideon, no consideration

Robert Mount to Savannah Cook, Lot 324 in Gideon, no consideration

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tri-State Property Rentals LLC, Lots 175-176 in Gideon, no consideration

Naomi Angle et al. to Andrea Ramsey, Lot 15 in Huntington Guyandotte, $79,000

Judith Gaynor to Gregory Gaynor, Lot 15 in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Justin and Sydnee McElroy to Michael Frazier, Lots 175-176 Part Lot 177 in Huntington Guyandotte, $190,000

Kelly McKinney to Angela Steed, Part Lots 15-16 in Kyle, $65,000

Karen Thompson et al. to Brian Browning, Lot 29 in Kyle, $20,000

Samuel Denning to Brian Cox, Part Lots 6-7 in Kyle, $65,000

Jeffery and Heather Parker to Donald Hoosier, Lot T Part Lot S in Kyle, $550,000

LNM Properties LLC et al. to Equitable Property Solutions LLC, Lots 3-4 in Kyle, $81,616.69

Fred Staker III et al. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 5 in Kyle, $51,600

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Kyle District, $2,500

MVB Bank INC to Alchemy Real Estate LLC, Part Block 170 in Gideon, $79,200

US Bank National Association et al. to CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II, Lot 3 in Gideon, no consideration

James J III, James J II and Betty Weiler to Nortam LLC, Parcels Part Lot 7 in Gideon, $650,000

Roger Nichols to Reanna and Robert Todd, Lot 5 in Gideon, $80,000

Andrew Spodek et al. to Rosalind Spodek, 2 Tracts and Part Lot 12 in Gideon, $366,500

Ralph Hill et al. to Suzanne day and Skylah Haught, Lot 33 in Gideon, $60,000

Rosalind Spodek to West Virginia JLS Equities LLC, 3 Tracts Part Lot 12 in Gideon, no consideration

Carroll Barker II to WV Family Support and Rehabilitation Services INC, Llot 35 in Gideon, $58,000

Sherman Smith to Madeline Moore, Parcel in Huntington Guyandotte, $165,500

Gifford Perdue Sr. to Jeremiah 297 LLC, Part Lots 6-7 in Kyle, $230,000

Howard Hawkins to Lily Liu, Part Lot 2 in Kyle, $45,000

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Parcel and Parcel in Kyle, $3,700

Daphne Jeffers et al. to Tuan Tran and Thanh Le, Lot Q in Kyle, $115,000

Katherine Morris et al. to Benjamin Chiles, Lots 96-97 Part Lot 98 in Gideon, $5,000

Joseph Black to BGRS Relocation INC, Lot 143 in Gideon, $50,500

Ronald II and Angela Smith to Elizabeth and Timothy Lawrence, 0.17 acre in Gideon, no consideration

Lissa Marcum to Kristal Glover, Lot 43 in Gideon, $73,500

William Riddle to Lon Charbonneau, Lots 201-203 in Gideon, $40,000

Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Michael Moon, Lot 7 in Gideon, $23,500

Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. to NR Deed LLC, Lot 31 in Gideon, no consideration

Ronald II and Angela Smith to Ronald Smith III, Parcel in Gideon, no consideration

Michael Byrd to Andrea Byrd, Parcel in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Judith Gaynor to Gregory and Judith Gaynor, Lot 15 in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

McGuffin Tully Noble Properties LLC to Sean Seaman, Lot 14 in Kyle, $130,000

Cassandra Hagar and Hurshel Townsend to Vincent Bloom, Lot 9 in Kyle, $159,000

Carl McCoy to Virgil and Justin Crockett, Part Lot 27 in Kyle, $30,000

