Theodore E. Miller to Stark Industustries LLC., Part Lot 11 in Gideon, no consideration
Karen Sue Muncy and Laura Joanne Handley to John Paul Robert Lombardi, Lot 48 in Huntington Guyandotte, $78,000
Tyler and Jessica Whitt to Gary Moon, Lot 22 in Southland Addition, $20,000
Deborah A. Ross to Huntington Hospital Group INC., Lot 23 Part Lot 24 in Gideon, $120,000
Norman Mills to Norman and Carolyn Mills, Lot 14 in Huntington Guyandotte, $100
Sheila R. Robinette to Susan and Mark Ball, Part Lot 2 in Gideon, $151,410
Frank and Joni Jefferson to Allen Persinger and Ballard Johnson, Lot 70 in Gideon, $65,000
Deborah Glick et al. to DBG Propertie4s LLC, Lot 5 Part Lots 1-4 and 6 in Gideon, no consideration
Jeremy S. Baisden to Elijah Underwood, Part Lots 7-8 in Kyle, $55,000
Richard and Sue Sturgill to Richard and Sue Sturgill and Tommy Bevins, Parcel in Kyle, no consideration
Mitchell and Hillary Adkins to Steve Pam Mills, Part Lot 17-20 in Kyle, $135,000
Yoram and Esther Elitsur to BEK Holdings LLC, Lot 93 Part Lot 92 in Huntington Guyandotte, $121,000
Allan Thacker to Parker Shamblin, Part Lot 11-12 in Gideon, $102,860
T&A Properties LLC to CMH Homes INC, 0.161 acres 0.142 acres Part Lot 30 Lots 31-33 in Gideon, $32,000
Jennifer Conkle to Claire Nudd, Part Lots 30-31 in Gideon, $80,000
Amy and Greg Mink to Charity Omuasi-Thomas and John Uba, Lots 219-220 in Gideon, $129,500
Nancy York et al.t to Emily and Maverick Lewis, Lot 17 in Kyle, $73,200
Joseph Sinclair to Steven Mount, Lot 5 in Kyle, $17,000
Tom Stewart to Jason and Mary Merritt, Lots 54-55 in Gideon, $80,000
Yosef Finton to J Scott Land Development LLC, Lots 22-23 in Kyle, $45,000
Greta Jackson to Juan and Julie Mejia, Part Lots 545 548 in Gideon, $150,000
Sherry Peak, Patricia Hackney and Richard Morrison to Jeanne Evans, Part Lot 24 in Gideon, no consideration
Sandra Ellis to Sandra and Larry Ellis, Parcel in Gideon, no consideration
David and Amy Coughenour to T&Z Unlimited LLC, Lot 4 in Gideon, $108,000
Lavada Flores and Lawrence Crow to Anne Luna and Kyle Snyder, Lot 6 in Gideon, $3,200
Anne Luna and Kyle Snyder to Timoteo Alvarez, Lot 6 in Gideon, $3,500
Melissa Smith to John Nenni, Part Lots 20-22 in Gideon, no consideration
Larry and Norma Vaden to Ricky Johnson, Lot 5 in Gideon, $2,000
Angela Ware to Angela and Lauren Ware, Lot 97 in Gideon, no consideration
James Bryant and Brenda Hager to Brandon Metzger, Lot 196 in Gideon, $83,250
TMN Holdings LLC et al. to Brian and Jeanette Ellis, Lot 55 in Gideon, $115,000
Donna Gregory et al. to Deborah Eidson, Part Lot 8 in Gideon, no consideration
Deidre and Danny Wassell to Dewayne and Jessica Chapman, Part Lot 62 in Gideon, $169,000
Stephanie Hager Lyons et al. to James and Melissa Atkins, Lot 78 in Gideon, $57,500
John Jr. and Patricia Deakin to James and Elizabeth Hoffman, Lot 646 Part Lots 645 647 in Gideon, $50,000
Scruffles Real Estate LLC et al. to Jeffery Dalton, Lot 17 in Gideon, $35,500
Huntington Realty Corporation to Krystal Chukwuemeka, Part Lots 8-9 in Gideon, $45,000
Lyle and Debbie Lusher to Lori Lusher, Part Lots 213-215 in Gideon, $28,500
Glenn Yost to Mohamed and Toufeeq Suliman, Parcels Lot 1 in Gideon, $345,000
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation et al. to MVB Bank INC, Unit B5, no consideration
Rose Bias to Rose Bias and Andrea Anderson, Lot 3 in Gideon, no consideration
Robert Mount to Savannah Cook, Lot 324 in Gideon, no consideration
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tri-State Property Rentals LLC, Lots 175-176 in Gideon, no consideration
Naomi Angle et al. to Andrea Ramsey, Lot 15 in Huntington Guyandotte, $79,000
Judith Gaynor to Gregory Gaynor, Lot 15 in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Justin and Sydnee McElroy to Michael Frazier, Lots 175-176 Part Lot 177 in Huntington Guyandotte, $190,000
Kelly McKinney to Angela Steed, Part Lots 15-16 in Kyle, $65,000
Karen Thompson et al. to Brian Browning, Lot 29 in Kyle, $20,000
Samuel Denning to Brian Cox, Part Lots 6-7 in Kyle, $65,000
Jeffery and Heather Parker to Donald Hoosier, Lot T Part Lot S in Kyle, $550,000
LNM Properties LLC et al. to Equitable Property Solutions LLC, Lots 3-4 in Kyle, $81,616.69
Fred Staker III et al. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 5 in Kyle, $51,600
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Kyle District, $2,500
MVB Bank INC to Alchemy Real Estate LLC, Part Block 170 in Gideon, $79,200
US Bank National Association et al. to CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II, Lot 3 in Gideon, no consideration
James J III, James J II and Betty Weiler to Nortam LLC, Parcels Part Lot 7 in Gideon, $650,000
Roger Nichols to Reanna and Robert Todd, Lot 5 in Gideon, $80,000
Andrew Spodek et al. to Rosalind Spodek, 2 Tracts and Part Lot 12 in Gideon, $366,500
Ralph Hill et al. to Suzanne day and Skylah Haught, Lot 33 in Gideon, $60,000
Rosalind Spodek to West Virginia JLS Equities LLC, 3 Tracts Part Lot 12 in Gideon, no consideration
Carroll Barker II to WV Family Support and Rehabilitation Services INC, Llot 35 in Gideon, $58,000
Sherman Smith to Madeline Moore, Parcel in Huntington Guyandotte, $165,500
Gifford Perdue Sr. to Jeremiah 297 LLC, Part Lots 6-7 in Kyle, $230,000
Howard Hawkins to Lily Liu, Part Lot 2 in Kyle, $45,000
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Parcel and Parcel in Kyle, $3,700
Daphne Jeffers et al. to Tuan Tran and Thanh Le, Lot Q in Kyle, $115,000
Katherine Morris et al. to Benjamin Chiles, Lots 96-97 Part Lot 98 in Gideon, $5,000
Joseph Black to BGRS Relocation INC, Lot 143 in Gideon, $50,500
Ronald II and Angela Smith to Elizabeth and Timothy Lawrence, 0.17 acre in Gideon, no consideration
Lissa Marcum to Kristal Glover, Lot 43 in Gideon, $73,500
William Riddle to Lon Charbonneau, Lots 201-203 in Gideon, $40,000
Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Michael Moon, Lot 7 in Gideon, $23,500
Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. to NR Deed LLC, Lot 31 in Gideon, no consideration
Ronald II and Angela Smith to Ronald Smith III, Parcel in Gideon, no consideration
Michael Byrd to Andrea Byrd, Parcel in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Judith Gaynor to Gregory and Judith Gaynor, Lot 15 in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
McGuffin Tully Noble Properties LLC to Sean Seaman, Lot 14 in Kyle, $130,000
Cassandra Hagar and Hurshel Townsend to Vincent Bloom, Lot 9 in Kyle, $159,000
Carl McCoy to Virgil and Justin Crockett, Part Lot 27 in Kyle, $30,000