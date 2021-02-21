Hollow Point Investments LLC et al. to Amanda Gilmer, Lot 3 Huntington, H A Morrison, Gideon, $30,800
Jessica Robertson to All the Memories LLC, Blk 204 Pt Lt 5-6, Gideon, $1,000
American Advisors Group to Chris Charnes, Lot 3-4 Buford Addition Huntington, Gideon, $72,000
Donna Fay Watts to Archie Andrew Watts Jr. et al., Blk 205 Lt E and Pt Alley Sub 917 22nd St, Gideon, no consideration
Barbara Ann Gibson Carr to Don G. Artman II et al., Pt Lt 1-2 Block 127 Huntington, Gideon, $163,900
Marsha Ann McNeely to Edwin Holley et al., Lot 2 Block 285 Huntington, Gideon, $25,000
J and J Renatl Properties LLC et al. to Hollow Point Investments LLC, Lot 3 Huntington, H A Morrison, Gideon, $22,500
Steven Daniel Arthur et al. to Lucille Keyser, Lot 4 Block G Southland Addition Huntington, Gideon, $64,900
Recovered Solutions of Huntington Inc to Nicholas S. Dunn, Lot 19 Block F Bungalow Additon Huntington, $1,500
Thurman Adkins et al. to Nicholas Tanner Lester, Lots 80-81 Norwood Addition, $79,500
John R. Moody to Paul David Thompson et al., Unit 400 Declaration of Condominium for the St. James, Gideon, $175,000
John P. Murphy et al. to Phillip Nance et al., Lot 16 Block B Southland Addition of Huntington, $20,000
Da’Mon Watson to Qing Zhang, Lot 31 Block 2 Staunton Additon Huntington, Gideon, $11,000
Gary G. Moore et al. to Sandra Reed et al., Lot 110 Holswade Park, Gideon, $85,000
PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 71 Riverview Addition Huntington, $10
Mae D. Parsons et al. to Tammy Ann Parsons, Lot 7 Pt Lot 6, Varnum and Boylin, Gideon, no consideration
Mae D. Parsons et al. to Tammy Ann Parsons, Lot 9 Pt Lot 10 Block C Southland Addition, Gideon, no consideration
Thomas J. Belford Jr. to Thomas J. Belford Jr. et al., Lot 34 Enslow Park Plave Section Huntington, Gideon, no consideration
Da’Mon Watson et al. to Warmuth Estates LLC, Pt Lot 11 Block 227 Huntington, Gideon, $18,700
Wallace Heirs Partnership to Matthew D. Keesee et al., Lot 60-62 Westview Huntington, Guyandotte, $2000
Michael Lee Watts et al. to Matthew R. Adkins et al., Pt Lot 101 Roland Park Huntington, Guyndotte, $67,000
Whirlwind Storage LLC to 625 & 639 8th Ave. LLC, see document for legal description, Kyle, $510,531
Whirlwind Storage LLC to 625 & 639 8th Ave. LLC, 0.83 acre Huntington, Kyle, $2,966,027
Whirlwind Storage LLC to 625 & 639 8th Ave. LLC, Lots 26-28 Block 18 Huntington, Kyle, $323,442
Kenneth T Salyers et al. to B&M Group LLC, Pt Lot 1-2 Block 130 Central City Huntington, Kyle, $5,000
Lyra Elizabeth Elbash et al. to Christopher Hall et al., Pt Lot 1-3 Block 20 Belford Extension Huntington, Kyle, $100,000
Michael Henry McBrain et al. to French Edgar Snow et al., Lot 20 Block F Frampton Place, Kyle, $25,000
Dorothy Bartram et al. to Brittany Rae Bartram et al., Lot T Block 51, Belford, Kyle, no consideration
Barbara J. Meadow to Kelly D. Fielder et al., Lot 5 Huntington, Bickel & O’Brian, Kyle, $35,000
Sandra Sanford et al. to Sunshine 618 INC, Lot F Woodside Place, Kyle, $35,000
Julie Jackson to Timothy Lee McClung, Lot 1, Pilcher and Ware’s, Kyle, $111,000
Tyler A. Bourgeois to AB Real Estate LLC, Lot 15 Block B South Side Addition and Extension Huntington, Gideon, $85,619.81
Gary Dent to CSP Properties LLC, Lot 96 East Highlawn, Gideon, $8,000
Hinson Investments et al. to Dale Robertson, Blk C Lot 2 So LD ADN 604 Buffington Huntington, Gideon, $2,000
Gregory G. Adkins to Dawn Jenkins, Lot 57 Huntington, Forest Hills #2, Gideon, $150,000
Robert E. Rakes II to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Inc., Lot 5 Block E Huntington, Washington Place, Gideon, no consideration
Clorissa McConnell et al. to Hollow Point Investments LLC, Lot 90 Holswade Park Huntington, Gideon, $60,000
Zachary R. Keller to Johnathan M. Beckett, Lot 14 Block B Southland, Gideon, $56,000
W. Michael Frazier et al. to Michael D. Frazier, Unit 306 The Imperial House Condominium, Gideon, no consideration
Geoffrey R. Cousins et al. to Travis B. Salisbury et al., Lot 24 Stamford Park Addition Huntington, Gideon, $499,900
Patrick Hooten to Robert Morris, Pt Block 9 Lombardy Additon Huntington, Gideon, $144,000
Denise Hogsett to Summit Community Bank INC, Parcel Lot 5 Less Excepted Reserved and Conveyed, Randolph, Gideon, $100,000
Gaftl INC to Summit Community Bank INC, Lot 6, Randolph, Gideon, $60,000
Equity Capital LLC et al. to Summit Community Bank INC, see document for legal description, Gideon, $900,000
Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Suzan Music, Lot F Buffington Additon Huntington, Gideon, $5,000
Hollow Point Investments LLC et al. to Todd Jenkins et al., Lot 90 Holswade Park Huntington, Gideon, $66,500
Pierce L. Smith II et al. to W&E Properties LLC, Lot 5 Parkside Terrace, Gideon, $114,000
Carrie Ann Denvir to James Denvir, 0.189 acre Lot 4 Enslow Park Place Huntington, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Jarrod A. Golice et al. to JKG Properties LLC, Lot 27 Pt Lot 28 Roland Park Less Excepted Reserved and Conveyed, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Michelle A. Coletta et al. to Michelle A. Coletta et al., Pt Lots A-B South Boulevard Huntington, no consideration
Matthew P. Thompson et al. to Rita M. Biser, Lot L Block 50 Huntington, Belford, Kyle, $257,500
Desco Federal Credit Union to Stacy Johnson, Pt Lot 4 Block 129 Central City Huntington, Kyle, $12,900
Caryn Muellerleile et al. to William J. Hanna et al., Pt Lot 1 Block 75, Kyle, $140,000