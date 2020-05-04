LOGAN — On Sunday evening, April 19, Logan County resident and 2011 “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. broadcast a “Landau Live from Logan” concert, providing a hearty dose of cheer to the Logan area as well as people around the world.
The show was streamed live on social media from the home of Logan area adoption attorney Bob Noone and sponsored by his firm, Robert Noone Legal Services.
However, the show wasn’t in the plans 48 hours earlier.
Landau’s management team had planned to debut a full-length pre-recorded concert online for fans, but when his old friend Noone arrived in Logan for the weekend, a quick plan was hatched for a social-distancing show. No band, no studio sound or concert lighting — just two friends singing and playing for whoever might stumble across their Facebook feed.
“It was just something we wanted to do for all the people that can’t get out due the pandemic. I’m one of them; I really miss touring, doing concerts and being with people,” Murphy said.
Like all musicians, Landau’s tour dates have all been canceled from March through at least June. And, while he and his band are unable to continue to make a living doing what he loves, Landau still has a song in his heart that he needs to get out. “I just wanted to bring a little joy to whoever might be watching,” he said.
Bob Noone humorously double-checked the “social-distance” between himself and Landau with measuring tape — exactly six feet and two inches!
The performance turned out to be even bigger and better than expected. In less than an hour, more than 13,000 fans from all over the world had tuned in. Noone provided musical accompaniment on piano and guitar.
“We put it together quick; no time to rehearse, but I think that’s what made it special and a really different kind of music experience for Landau’s fans,” Noone said. “I spent most of the show just trying to find the right key and keep up with Landau. He’s used to playing with world-class musicians now that are way above my pay grade. But, I was in town and available, and it was a real kick to play with him again.”
With Landau’s manager Burke Allen acting as master of ceremonies and interviewer from his home near Washington, D.C., Landau and Noone journeyed through an hour of requests and dedications from all across the United States as well as Canada, South America, Europe, Latin America and as far away as South Africa.
The all-request set-list was eclectic — ranging from Frank Sinatra standards like “Fly Me to the Moon” to Motown Sound such as “My Girl” and including songs of faith like “Amazing Grace.” The duo played “Country Roads,” and Landau sang “Happy Birthday” at the request of a young out-of-state fan who had met Murphy on tour and wrote a book report about him the next day.
An Illinois fan said she’d donate to Landau’s charity of choice if he would perform the children’s sing-along “Baby Shark.” A smiling Landau promptly “swam with the sharks,” and the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia started receiving funds from all across America (www.childhswv.org).
Murphy took a few minutes during the show to honor West Virginia native and Grammy award winner Bill Withers, who recently died at the age of 81. Two of Withers’ classic songs, “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me,” were performed.
Landau said that talking with Withers “was like talking to my uncle.” He relayed story about sitting together at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame ceremony and laughing so hard during their conversation that he was afraid they might be asked to leave.
The show wrapped up with a tribute to the essential service workers. Landau dedicated the Leon Russell classic “A Song For You,” while photos of health care professionals, delivery drivers, restaurant employees, grocery store workers and others flashed across the screen.
Landau plans to resume touring in his home state on Saturday, July 11, at the new Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.
“I hope we can get back out there on the road again, but for now, I just want everyone to stay safe and healthy so that I can give out lots of hugs when I see you at our shows again,” Murphy said.