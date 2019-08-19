ASHLAND — Michael Anthony Wheeler, owner of Tri-State Lawn Care Inc., has been sentenced to serve five years on unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $327,087 in back wages to 17 employees for violating requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and the H-2A visa program, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky.
According to his plea agreement, Wheeler pleaded guilty to willful violations of the FLSA's overtime requirement and eight counts of making false statements on his H-2A applications. In addition, Tri-State Lawn Care and Wheeler agreed to a 10-year H-2A debarment, five years of third-party monitoring and $125,000 in fines and money judgments.
Tri-State Lawn Care — a landscaping, construction, flooring, heating and air company — provides residential and commercial services to Ashland, Huntington and Portsmouth, Ohio.