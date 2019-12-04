HUNTINGTON – A portion of the Interstate 64 Hal Greer Boulevard exit remained closed Wednesday as crews worked to clear a mudslide that partially blocked the road.
The landslide at the mile marker 11 exit ramp for the westbound traffic happened after a steep hill slid, which resulted in a few trees, mud and dirt falling into the portion of the off-ramp that allows traffic to merge onto the northbound lanes of 16th Street Road.
“We are currently removing debris and materials from the slide,” said Rob Pennington, West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 office in Huntington.
The ramp was partially closed Wednesday as crews began clearing the roadway, only allowing traffic to use the portion of roadway with a stoplight, which is normally used by the off-ramp traffic turning onto the southbound lanes of 16th Street Road.
The same portion of roadway was affected by a similar landslide in April of last year.
“Earlier this spring and summer we removed potential slide material adjacent to the current slide location, but we plan to take a closer overall look at the site to address a possible future slide in that same area,” Pennington said.
He said the slide materials and debris should be removed by the end of the week and the right lane portion of the road closed will be reopened.
“We may be done as early as tomorrow, but by the end of the week at the latest,” Pennington said.
Pennington attributed the slide to recent wet conditions that saturated the hillside causing it to slip again.
Updates are available on the wv511.org website, which offers real-time traffic information and road conditions through an interactive map and live video cameras.