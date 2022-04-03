CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Work is scheduled to begin Monday on a landslide repair project on Ohio 7 in Lawrence County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
It is the first of eight projects across District 9 aimed at keeping small landslides and rockslides from growing into larger issues, according to a news release.
The work is planned on Ohio 7 northbound between Tallow Ridge Road and Big Branch Road. The project is expected to be completed this summer.
The $849,000 project was awarded to the Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Co., according to the release.
Northbound traffic will be maintained throughout the project.
“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards, and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience of addressing them,” said Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Department of Transportation director.
“Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal, and waiting for these slips to worsen before taking action would mean longer road closures and longer detours for motorists and emergency personnel,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.
“This proactive approach to address landslides is a wise investment in the safety of our roads and safety of our citizens,” DeWine said.
DeWine and Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in southern and eastern Ohio, according to the release.
The funds are part of the $333.4 million that the state received in federal funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Meanwhile, work is set to begin on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between Solida Road and Delta Lane.
Traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction while the project is underway. The project includes bridge maintenance and repairs. The repaving is to be completed this fall, according to a news release.
Work has already started on a project to upgrade lighting near the intersection of Ohio 7 and Ohio 527. Some temporary lane closures may be needed, according to the release. The work is set to be completed this spring.
