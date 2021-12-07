FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Motorists should watch for daytime lane closures on Diedrich Boulevard (Ky. 693) at Russell in Greenup County for traffic signal installation.
Developers are installing a signal at the Greenash Shopping Center (Kroger and Lowe’s) and the Russell Town Plaza (Hobby Lobby) intersection.
Construction requires one lane of Diedrich Boulevard to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each work day. The southern entrance to Kroger and Lowe’s is also temporarily closed for concrete work, striping and other construction, and the Hobby Lobby entrance is partially closed.
Intermittent lane closures on Diedrich Boulevard and shopping center traffic changes will remain possible through January until developers complete traffic signal installation.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.