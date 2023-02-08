The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220811 Hal Greer 01.jpg
Buy Now

Traffic moves along Hal Greer Boulevard on Aug. 10, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Temporary traffic control lights will be installed Monday on Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue and Washington Boulevard, which will cause temporary lane closures.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. They also should be cautious of workers, flaggers and equipment near the site.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.