HUNTINGTON — Temporary traffic control lights will be installed Monday on Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue and Washington Boulevard, which will cause temporary lane closures.
Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. They also should be cautious of workers, flaggers and equipment near the site.
The temporary lights are a part of the Hal Greer Boulevard renovation project, which will redesign the street. The $13.5 million project is designed to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists by adding a protected two-lane cycling track between 3rd Avenue to the underpass at 7th Avenue and by widening sidewalks.
Planning began in 2018 after numerous complaints about the boulevard’s safety.
The project will realign offset intersections at 10th and Charleston avenues and reconfigure traffic light patterns. Additional pedestrian crossings will be created, such as mid-block crossings near the A.D. Lewis Community Center and the entrance to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The project will also attempt to beautify the area and make it a more attractive location for business.
Gov. Jim Justice said the project is a necessary improvement for the city’s appearance.
“We want to try to help in any way that we can to perpetuate lives and bring local business to them … being more and more goodness and a spotlight on this great city and a great university and lots and lots of other businesses,” Justice previously said.
Construction will also occur below the road with fiber-optic lines to provide high-speed broadband access.
Justice and his administration have promoted a “dig once” policy that encourages fiber-optic cables to be laid during a separate construction project rather than spending money to dig twice.
As of December 2022, the City of Huntington contributed $3,193,491.80 to the project.
