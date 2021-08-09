People gather around Lake William at sunset to release water lanterns as Light up the Lake 2021: The Barboursville Water Lantern Festival takes place on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Barboursville Park.
“Light Up The Lake 2021: The Barboursville Water Lantern Festival” was offered Saturday evening at Barboursville Park.
Attendees could purchase and decorate a water lantern to celebrate an anniversary or friendship, support a charity, dedicate to a loved one, support a favorite football team or other passion.
When the sun went down, the lanterns were launched into the lake. The event also featured food vendors and family-friendly activities. Sponsors included Barboursville CVB, Huntington Mall, 97.9 The River, Minuteman Press, Little Caesars and VDM Management.
All proceeds from the lantern sales will go toward a fundraising a research grant for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), a rare, degenerative brain disorder that leads to dementia and death. Ernie Donahue died May 17, 2015, from the disease at age 41, and his family organized the first lantern festival in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19. For more information, visit LightUpTheLakeWV.com.
