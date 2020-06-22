OMAR, W.Va. — A woman from Omar is behind bars following a drug bust by West Virginia State Police on June 9 that yielded a large amount of a suspected heroin and fentanyl mix.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Senior Trooper T.J. Hannon and Trooper First Class M.J. Miller executed a search warrant on a residence at Dugout Road in the Omar area of Logan County as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
When the two officers arrived and made their way into the residence, they reportedly found Kelicia Nicole Hairston, 29, of Omar, in the right rear bedroom, at which point they informed her that they were there to execute a search warrant. Police then conducted an interior search of the residence.
Hannon reportedly located a large clear plastic bag in the floor vent of the bedroom that contained approximately 75 “stamps” containing a white powdery substance believed to be a heroin and fentanyl mix. The total weight was approximately 56 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl.
Also located in the residence were two small bags of marijuana, six sublingual suboxone strips, and two digital scales.
Hannon also reportedly observed multiple white envelopes on the floor of the bedroom with U.S. currency numbers on them. Inside the envelopes was approximately $6,143.
Hairston was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance. She was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $75,000 full cash only bond and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.