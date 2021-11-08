BARBOURSVILLE — A veteran in bluegrass music circles returned to the Mountaineer Opry on Sunday.
The Larry Stephenson Band, led by the band’s namesake and one of the top vocalists in bluegrass, performed at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville for the rare Sunday show. Other members of the group are Derek Vadin on banjo, Nick Dauphinais on guitar and Andy Brown on bass. In addition to providing lead vocals, Stephenson plays mandolin.
Stephenson, who has been in the bluegrass music business since he was a child, is known for having one of the most distinctive tenor voices in bluegrass music. That vocal ability allowed him to record 18 albums over the years.
Stephenson has been performing at the Mountaineer Opry since the mid-1970s and said he enjoys any opportunity to return to the venue.
Upcoming shows at the Opry include the Kevin Prater Band on Saturday, Nov. 13, the Sideline Band on Friday, Nov. 19, and the Kim Johnson Band on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.