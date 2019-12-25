HUNTINGTON — It was mostly quiet in downtown Huntington on Monday as people attempted to get in some last minute shopping before Christmas Day.
That’s because most people decided to make a rush to complete their Christmas shopping lists over the weekend, said Sara Deel, co-owner of Old Main Emporium on 4th Avenue.
The apparel store was open Monday mostly as a convenience to anyone who realized they forgot to buy for someone or the men who push their holiday shopping deadline, she said.
“We’ve had steady business today,” Deel said. “The weekend was really where we saw the most people.”
Deel said it was a decent holiday shopping season this year. Most people were seeking a plaid flannel shirt, which Old Main Emporium sold out of early.
At Wildflower Gift Gallery, located inside The Market on 3rd Avenue, people were browsing around the shop’s West Virginia and Huntington-themed items.
Lynne Bailey and her husband Rick Small were looking around to find items that they couldn’t find anywhere else. Bailey said they are from Greensboro, North Carolina, and come to Huntington every Christmas to visit family. Small joked that he was mostly along for the ride.
“Between here and the Red Caboose down at Heritage Station, I have been able to unload quite a bit of my Christmas bonus here,” Bailey said. “We are keeping it local.”
At the Inner Geek at Pullman Plaza, people were milling around the aisles of books and collectors toys in hopes of seeing something to catch their eye.
Best friends Micayla Booton and Sarah Warnock, both of Proctorville, Ohio, were catching up on their holiday breaks from school. They were looking at a large display of Funko! Pop collector figurines.
Friends since high school, they are both now in graduate school in separate states and make a point to regularly meet up for coffee, Warnock said.
Booton and Warnock both thankfully completed their Christmas shopping early. They said they were mostly looking for gifts for themselves. Booton said she would be looking for Harry Potter items while Warnock said she wanted something Star Wars-related.