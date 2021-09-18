HUNTINGTON — Saturday is the last day to see Alchemy Theatre Troupe perform “Exit Laughing” at the West Edge Factory.
The show will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.alchemytheatretroupe.org. The West Edge Factory is at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington.
The play is a comedy about a group of bridge players dealing with the death of one of their members. According to Alchemy’s website, the other women borrow their friend’s ashes for one last card game.
Audience members are asked to wear masks while attending the show, and all of the cast and crew members have been vaccinated.
“Exit Laughing” is the first in a two-part series of shows that Alchemy Theatre will perform at the West Edge. The next show will be “A Cozy Christmas” and is inspired by Hallmark Christmas movies. The play will premiere in December.
