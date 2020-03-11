HUNTINGTON — Walking into the Marshall University W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the words of the school’s namesake grace the wall: “You are not here to learn mediocrity; you’re here to learn how to excel.”
Ralph Turner delivered that every day when he came to teach, said Janet Dooley, associate dean of the journalism school.
Turner died Monday at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington at the age of 80 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was a professor in the School of Journalism for 32 years, leaving a lasting impact on his students, his colleagues and the school.
“Every student loves to tell the tale of losing a letter grade for every typo,” Dooley said. “They aren’t complaining; they are saying it with pride.”
Turner was born in Huntington on March 15, 1939, and graduated from Huntington Vinson High School in 1957. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from Marshall and a Ph.D. in journalism and mass communications from Ohio University. He also studied graphic design at the Rochester (New York) Institute of Technology. Along with teaching, Turner worked as a reporter at The Herald-Dispatch and The Charleston Gazette and was editor of The Wayne County News, and also did writing, editing and design work for Marshall and numerous newspapers and companies. He also taught at Ohio University and Florida A&M University.
“He cared about journalism so much,” said former student Angela Henderson-Bentley, manager of public relations for St. Mary’s Medical Center. “He was so passionate about it. You say you can see he left an impact, and that is because he was so passionate he instilled it in everyone else. It was hard to be around him and not get excited. He was funny and engaging. When he was in the room, you listened and you learned.”
Turner was known as a dynamic, hands-on professor who preached attention to detail.
“Yeah, he would jump on a table to get attention, but it was all in the interest of getting students to do their best work,” Dooley said.
Turner pushed his students out of their comfort zones.
“One time he slipped me a story idea, and I wasn’t super excited about it,” said Brad McElhinny, political reporter for West Virginia MetroNews. “Now, I forget the exact topic, but I let it slide for a while. Lo and behold, the (Herald-Dispatch) got a hold of the story and Dr. Turner was pretty quick to point it out. The lesson was to not let a story sit or you will get beat.
“He never said or confirmed this, but after I did some thinking, I wonder if he told the H-D about the story he had told me about first to teach me a lesson. I imagine he was fully capable of doing that.”
Turner also used his connections and worked hard to place his students in internships that would kick-start their careers.
“When you consider the tremendous legacy that Dr. Turner has through his students, it’s hard to calculate,” said Bill Bissett, who runs the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and earned his master’s of art in journalism degree in 1997. “Through both classroom instruction and an extensive internship program, Dr. Turner was a huge influence in the career of numerous Marshall graduates.”
“This is a sad day for the Turner family and all of us in the newspaper industry who knew Dr. Turner,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. “Dr. Turner was the driving force behind our industry’s education programs, scholarships and internships. Many current West Virginia journalists have a direct connection to Dr. Turner or his efforts.”
Turner and George Arnold, another Marshall journalism school juggernaut, have a scholarship in their honor awarded to the print reporter student of the year.
“To hang out with those two men — you don’t realize until later on, but wow, those are the people who shaped me,” Henderson-Bentley said. “My career and my life would be very different without those two men.”
Turner is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara; his four children, Tamera (Gary Procop), Christopher (Erica), Amy (Jarvis Lang) and Matthew (Roxy); nine grandchildren (Kinsey, Haley, London, Aidan, Mila, Zachariah, Allia, Presley, Berlin) and two great-grandchildren (Walker, Winnie).
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary on East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church in Huntington. Private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Arnold-Turner Journalism Scholarship Fund at Marshall University.