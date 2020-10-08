HUNTINGTON — A tractor-trailer loaded with food made an important delivery Thursday at the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
Twenty thousand pounds of staple food items on the truck were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help feed those who are hungry in the Tri-State area.
This is the ninth year that a shipment of food has been transported from Salt Lake City and donated by the church, according to the food bank. Members and missionaries of the local congregation volunteered to unload the truck.
“The church has been very responsive to our increasing need during this pandemic,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, chief executive officer at the food bank, who added that members enjoy serving others and following the example of Jesus Christ in reaching out to those in need.
Latter-day Saints fast the first Sunday of each month and donate to the fast offering fund, giving at least the monetary equivalent of their skipped meals.
“The first delivery in April made a huge difference in our being able to provide to the increased need of over 50%. As the need has remained beyond the usual demand, this additional food will ensure we can provide emergency hunger relief into the holiday,” Kirkhart said.