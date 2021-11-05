Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose for a photo as the Facing Hunger Foodbank receives 40,000 pounds of donated food and resources on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — For the 10th year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has delivered on its promise to assist feeding the hungry in the community with a tractor-trailer loaded with food being donated to Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Thursday.
Officials at Facing Hunger had anticipated receiving 20,000 pounds of staple food items, but were pleasantly surprised after members of the church told them they had brought double that amount — 40,000 pounds.
The donated food was transported from Salt Lake City, Utah. The food bank will pay no transportation costs or delivery fees, officials said.
Members and missionaries of the local congregation volunteered to assist in unloading the truck. The members said they enjoy serving others and following the example of Jesus Christ in reaching out to those in need.
Church members said humanitarian efforts for the poor and needy are assisted by fast offerings. Latter-day Saints fast the first Sunday of each month and donate to the fast offering fund. They give at least the monetary equivalent of the two skipped meals and sometimes more. Latter-day Saints who live in the areas served by the food bank said they are happy to see their sacrifice making a difference in their communities.
Cynthia Kirkhart, chief executive officer at the food bank, praised the support.
“The church has been very responsive to our increasing need during this pandemic,” she said. “As the need has remained beyond the usual demand, this additional food will ensure we can provide emergency hunger relief into the holiday.”
Facing Hunger Foodbank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief charity. The local food bank’s service region spans 17 counties across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
