LAVALETTE — Lavalette Elementary School was recognized last week during a Wayne County Board of Education meeting for a new approach to monitoring students’ emotional well-being.
During the Nov. 7 board meeting, Lavalette Elementary School Principal Allison Brewer told board members how the school has a chart that students fill out every day to describe how they are feeling to help with communication and general behavior in the classroom.
“They’re not going to learn unless they behave and they’re happy,” she said.
The chart uses emojis, or pictures, rather than feelings, so the students can interpret them how they see fit.
Brewer said with the six different pictures, it is easy to tell which are happy or sad, but some students interpret others as tired or feeling “meh,” or not feeling happy or sad.
After the students fill their charts for the week, Brewer said she reviews them and sets up meetings with students who chose negative faces, whether sad or angry, three or more times. She then works with the students to determine if the student was upset about a short-term or one-time issue or if the student would benefit from continued meetings with her or a school counselor.
Brewer said they’ve helped students through issues such as bad grades, a pet dying, and even were able to remove a child from an unsafe situation at home by using the emoji charts.
Students have adapted well enough to the charts that now they sometimes add reasons next to their chosen emojis for the day, even when they don’t have to, she said.
Board President Missy Hall said teaching elementary students how to communicate their feelings by using the chart could have a significant positive impact.
“This one thing could change so many things from here on out for that child,” she said.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said district-wide, schools have different programs to address students’ social and emotional wellness. This summer, he said, administrators had a leadership conference that included speakers sharing similar systems to Lavalette’s plan to address emotions and even trauma students may be dealing with.
Alexander said he is happy Lavalette Elementary learned from the conference and has seen progress by using the emoji charts.
“It’s exciting to see Lavalette following up on that and implementing that, and obviously they are getting some good results from it,” he said.
Brewer said Lavalette Elementary also came up with a kindness policy and had students pledge to be kind by signing a school banner.
The policy is used to remind students how to be kind to others using words and actions.
In other business:
The board terminated the contract of Samuel Perry. The board and superintendent do not comment on personnel matters, including causes for termination.
Alexander will meet with school principals to go through the state’s School Safety Initiative to discuss protocols already in place and changes that need to be made or added to schools throughout the district.
The district reported no COVID-19 cases among staff and students by close of business Nov. 7, but Alexander said school staff are starting to see rises in flu cases.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Board of Education Office in Wayne. This meeting was rescheduled from the original Nov. 22 date.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
