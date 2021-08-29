LAVALETTE -- Lavalette Elementary School will move to remote learning from Monday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 3, according to a post on the Lavalette Elementary PTO, Wayne Co. West Virginia, Facebook page.
Students can return to class Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday. According to the post, teachers will be in contact with students about assignments and materials.
According to the Wayne County Schools COVID tracker, Lavalette Elementary had the highest number of COVID cases as of Friday with 15.
As of Sunday, Wayne County was red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate was 10.45% with an infection rate of 51.48 per 100K. The percentage of Wayne County residents who are fully vaccinated is 38.4%.
