HUNTINGTON — A Lavalette, West Virginia, man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Washington Avenue in Huntington.
Michael Lewis Meadows, 44, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash.
Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene.
According to HPD, Meadows was driving a Ford Mustang — with two others in the vehicle — west on Washington Avenue and U.S. 60 and crashed into a pickup truck. The driver of the truck was traveling north and attempted to cross the intersection of the two roads when Meadows struck the vehicle.
The other two people in the Mustang were transported to a hospital for medical treatment but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not require immediate medical attention at a hospital.
Traffic specialists with the police department are investigating.
To report information about the crash, call 304-696-4470 or leave anonymous tips at 304-696-4444.
