Sgt. Joey Koher of the Huntington Police Department was one of the law enforcement officers recognized at a recent ceremony. Koher was named the top impaired driving enforcement officer of the year in the region.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Huntington Highway Safety Program recognized 11 officers and seven police departments for their work in combatting impaired driving, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.
The ceremony, held on June 30 at Valley Park in Hurricane, brought police departments from across the region together to be recognized for their work in highway safety-related law enforcement.
Beau Evans, the coordinator for the program, said he believes the work the officers do is often unappreciated and dangerous.
“It’s very difficult to make a traffic stop as a law enforcement officer. You don’t know what’s waiting for you when you get to the vehicle,” Evans said. “It’s important that we recognize the officers that do take that extra risk.”
Evans said it’s additionally important that people understand the dangers of violations such as speeding or texting while driving.
“Speed has become a big issue since the pandemic started, but also stopping at red lights and stop signs. Not only could that cost a life, but it costs a lot to repair your car,” Evans said.
“Impaired drivers don’t discriminate; they don’t pick their victims; it just happens. We are out there to protect everyone in those situations,” Koher said.
Koher said the number of impaired drivers has increased in recent years, specifically related to drug usage. What was a traffic stop can often become an avenue for taking drugs off the street.
Koher spoke about the importance of law enforcement officers feeling appreciated.
“We don’t necessarily see the appreciation from our community, but we have that opportunity here, once a year, to really reinforce to those officers what kind of job they are doing,” Koher said.
