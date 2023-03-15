HUNTINGTON — Extra law enforcement will target speeders this week in the work zone of a five-mile stretch of Interstate 64.
Police will target speeding drivers in the section of I-64 between the Huntington Mall and 29th Street in Huntington, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
In 2022, 276 people were injured and eight were killed in connection with 800 crashes that occurred in work zones across West Virginia, the WVDOT said in a news release.
Recent tractor-trailer crashes have caused traffic headaches through the work zone. Avery Meadows, a patrolman with the Barboursville Police Department, said tractor-trailers are so heavy that when they crash, they can bust the concrete wall in a work zone, which shuts down both lanes of traffic.
Meadows cited speed as a factor in work zone wrecks. He said speed becomes more of a hazard if a driver gets distracted for any amount of time.
Meadows said he hopes people realize that, because construction workers are on the side of the road, it is safer for the workers if drivers obey speed limits. The speed limit for work zones is 55 mph.
“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT, in the release. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.”
The Department of Transportation will also be collecting crash data and adding work zone radar speed monitors and signage, according to the release.
Work zones on I-64 between Charleston and Huntington will also be monitored by extra law enforcement throughout the construction season.
The Department of Transportation urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and stay off their cell phones.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.