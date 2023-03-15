The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Extra law enforcement will target speeders this week in the work zone of a five-mile stretch of Interstate 64.

Police will target speeding drivers in the section of I-64 between the Huntington Mall and 29th Street in Huntington, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

