CHARLESTON — A law firm on Friday sent notice of pending litigation to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, alleging one of its deputies failed to help a woman who reported being drugged, kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a West Virginia State Police trooper.

Two women have come forward, both alleging they were drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted by the same trooper, and are being represented in a pending lawsuit by the firm Calwell Luce diTrapano, said attorney Dante diTrapano. The firm also plans to sue the West Virginia State Police.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

