CHARLESTON — A law firm on Friday sent notice of pending litigation to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, alleging one of its deputies failed to help a woman who reported being drugged, kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a West Virginia State Police trooper.
Two women have come forward, both alleging they were drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted by the same trooper, and are being represented in a pending lawsuit by the firm Calwell Luce diTrapano, said attorney Dante diTrapano. The firm also plans to sue the West Virginia State Police.
The first victim in the case, who was the second to come forward, alleges that she went to a Logan County sheriff’s deputy for help just hours after she was assaulted, but he failed to act against the trooper and even discouraged her from pursuing charges, diTrapano said.
The woman alleges that, on the night of July 9 and 10, 2021, the trooper drugged, kidnapped, and, along with two other men, sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape.
Later that day, the woman sought help from a Logan County deputy sheriff, but, instead of helping her, the deputy told her not to go to the hospital because she had taken a shower. He also told her not to file a report, according to diTrapano.
When the woman asked the deputy why she shouldn’t file a report, he replied, “Don’t (expletive) with the brotherhood,” diTrapano said.
DiTrapano said the woman was led to believe law enforcement was too powerful to prosecute.
“The State Police are big time down there. They are pervasive and out in front of everything. They probably have more authority there than in most places. She’s not going to mess with them, basically,” diTrapano said.
DiTrapano contends that, had the deputy acted, it could have prevented the second incident, which allegedly occurred the night of Dec. 17 and 18, 2021.
In that incident, the victim went to the American Legion for a Christmas party, had one drink, and blacked out, diTrapano said.
“This particular lady is an ordinary type of person, not the type to go in and out of bars a lot. She shows up at the American Legion for a Christmas party and orders a drink,” diTrapano said. “She drinks half of it, goes to the restroom, and comes back. The last thing she remembers is taking one more drink and things go black.”
The woman woke up in her bed to find a message from the trooper asking if he left his hat in her vehicle, diTrapano said.
“She feels like her teeth are messed up. Her earrings are ripped out of her ears. She goes to the CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston and says she’s been raped. They do a kit and contact victim advocacy,” diTrapano said.
The news of a second attack inspired the first woman to come forward once again, diTrapano said. The possibility of others has not been ruled out, he said.
The trooper has been placed on administrative leave and the FBI is conducting an investigation. The administration of Gov. Jim Justice has declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens said he had not received any correspondence from diTrapano’s firm as of Friday afternoon and did not know the identity of the deputy being accused of wrongdoing. He said he plans to launch a full investigation when the identity of the deputy is disclosed to him.
“As soon as I know which deputy it is, I will do a full investigation,” he said.
The FBI investigation is one of several involving the State Police. The agency is cooperating with the state Department of Homeland Security on others, one of which involves video surveillance footage from a casino that shows the theft of cash from a patron by a high-ranking captain and a subsequent cover-up of the incident.
Another involves a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute that has resulted in a Wheeling law firm issuing letters of intent to file suit on behalf of as many as 20 victims.
Some of the allegations came to light in an anonymous letter sent to state officials about six months ago by a trooper who was later arrested on domestic violence charges the night before a grievance hearing. That trooper, Joseph Comer, has alleged he is the target of retaliation, a situation that is also under investigation, according to the Justice administration.
The department is also cooperating with the FBI on an investigation into the death of Edmond Exline, who died in February after being stunned during an encounter on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. Three troopers are on administrative leave.
The scandals have resulted in the forced resignation of former superintendent Jan Cahill, as well as the demotion to lieutenant of two high-ranking majors, Shallon Oglesby and Jim Findley, who previously held administrative positions within the department.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
