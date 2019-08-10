HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners agreed to hire a Huntington law firm to begin delinquent tax collection.
During a regular meeting Thursday, commissioners approved hiring Bellomy, Turner and Bartram LC from Sept. 1, 2019, to Sept. 1, 2020.
According to the contract approved by commissioners, the law firm will begin working "relative to the collection of delinquent taxes due and owing to the Cabell County Commission."
All delinquent taxes for the prior year are published in the newspaper. This includes real estate, personal property for people and personal property for businesses. If the taxes are not paid by October of the year following the year they were applicable, these liens are sold at a tax lien sale.
Bellomy, Turner and Bartram was hired to begin recovering any taxes considered delinquent, either by notifying the taxpayer or through a civil suit.
The law firm agreed its fees will be "no more than 10% of any delinquent property taxes recovered by letter, 20% collected by filing suit and 30% if tried to successful verdict."
The county also agreed to reimburse the law firm for any actual expenses incurred "if such expenses are reasonable and either necessary or advisable as determined by the Cabell County Commission in its sole discretion."
Invoices for services will be sent monthly to the County Commission and payments are to be made within 30 days. The County Commission may terminate outside counsel by submitting a letter in writing 30 days before the date of termination.
Cabell County's tax lien sale is held each November and covers the prior year's taxes. Taxpayers then have 18 months to redeem their real estate from the purchasers of those tax liens. For personal property, a license renewal sticker cannot be obtained until the taxes are paid for that property, which may include cars, trailers and boats.
For personal property for businesses, the West Virginia State Treasurer's Office will not renew a business' license for any business not up to date on its taxes.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.