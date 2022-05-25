HUNTINGTON — West Virginia lawmakers have started the process of addressing poor mental health conditions among college students across the state.
During an interim meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Education in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Sunday, lawmakers heard from several West Virginia University stakeholders who testified to the dwindling status of mental health across campus.
The testimony comes after the West Virginia Legislature in March passed House Concurrent Resolution 92, which calls for a study of the issue with the goal of passing a bill with funding and ideas to give students better and cheaper access to mental health services.
The resolution came after cries from student body representatives from Marshall University and WVU, who asked Gov. Jim Justice for more funding to address the issue.
Chloe Hernandez, student body president at WVU, said the No. 1 concern she heard from her peers is mental health issues. She called mental health a buzzword that needs to be reformed into something more positive. To do that, lawmakers need to examine the incidents that have happened on campus, the resources available and how students can be better served.
Hernandez said in April 2021 she was returning to her apartment when she and others witnessed the aftermath of a suicide, which became a turning point in the way the university addresses mental health.
“You could see the horror and disbelief on almost every single person’s face, and news of this tragedy spread quickly through our campus, followed by deep sorrow of losing one of our fellow Mountaineers,” she said.
“For weeks, (increased) mental health and resources became available on campus and became a primary focus of discussion among students.”
She said the incident has made the university reflect on how to answer questions of why it happened and how to prevent it in the future. While WVU has great resources, she said, there are not enough to go around.
“With modern stressors such as social media, the pressure placed on young people to be perfect is intense. The pressure especially is true for those in competitive academic fields,” she said. “… Where real danger sets in, however, is our students don’t know how to access the resources to navigate these new complexities and the intersection of social media and mental health.”
Dr. T. Anne Hawkins, director of the WVU Carruth Center and a psychologist, said college counseling centers across the state have become among the most popular places due to the pandemic and increased pressures on and off campus.
Since the pandemic, crisis intervention has been up by 36%, Hawkins said, adding that this year the counseling center at WVU served about 11% of the university’s students. Statewide, campuses have seen a dramatic increase in depression, anxiety and more students who are distressed, but a decline in substance use, she said.
Hawkins’ center last year had about 500 counseling sessions a week, with more than 130 hours dedicated to crisis intervention. In 2018, the center had 159 interventions, but the most recent school year saw 242, a 42% increase. The university police went from 40 welfare check calls in 2019 to 81 in 2021.
The centers are also seeing an increase in students who have already had mental health care in the past and those who have made non-suicidal self-injury and suicidal ideation. She also said there has been a profound increase in students who have experienced traumatic events.
“We see more and more students who come to us because there is less resiliency. They’re vulnerable and they have less coping skills,” Hawkins said, adding, “Sitting with a student for 50 minutes is not going to fix this.”
Dr. Jeremiah Hopkins, Healthy Minds University medical director at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, said data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sees the same trends nationally. Hopkins said the U.S. surgeon general released an advisory in 2021 noting an increase in the trends, especially among young people in rural areas.
The CDC recommends an increase in access to care, education and real-time data research to help get a handle on it, Hopkins said. However, Hopkins said many students can’t afford to see a doctor to get an increased level of care.
Hawkins said she has been having conversations on how to get the services to younger children, but the issue is out of her realm.
“My lane is the collegiate lane. But I don’t think we can fix this at the college level,” she said. “We have to start earlier. We have to teach young parents how to parent. We have to throw more counselors and more wellness activities into the elementary schools.”
Hawkins said the center has to be out in the community with students, teaching them coping skills and “adulting.” She said they have been going on trips and doing crafts with students as examples of how they are helping before a crisis occurs.
Hawkins said Marshall University has seen the same trends.
She said collaboration among the colleges across the state is vital. She referred to a collaboration with Marshall in which they created a focus group among counseling center directors. Each said students need better access to psychiatric services and after-care. Wraparound services available at all hours is important, too.
One delegate asked Hawkins what the Legislature could do to remedy the issue.
“That’s the million-dollar question, right?” she said.
Hawkins said studying the issue is a start, but the state needs to put together a multidisciplinary task force that has behavioral health care counselors and peers to help. She said the lawmakers should also look at using the beauty of West Virginia and “adventure therapy” to help students engage with mentors and build better health.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255 for anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.