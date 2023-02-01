CHARLESTON — Hundreds of Marshall community members took to the West Virginia Capitol on Wednesday to celebrate the university’s presence throughout the state.
The event gives the Legislature a reason to celebrate Marshall’s history as well as its current and future impact on the state. The day also gives alumni in Charleston a chance to champion their alma mater in front of their statehouse peers.
Using one of his trademark phrases, Marshall President Brad D. Smith said the reason for the event’s popularity is simple: Marshall for all, Marshall forever.
Ahead of the chambers’ floor sessions Wednesday, mascot Marco stampeded through the upper rotunda where dozens of tables showing what the university has to offer donned the Capitol halls and the John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps entertained the House of Delegates with songs like “Amazing Grace.” Both chambers read resolutions declaring the day as Marshall University Day.
Athletic Director Christian Spears and coaches from various teams offered gifts of signed memorabilia to the legislative leaders, as well.
Mallory Jarrell, director of branding for the university, said Marshall Day is a great way to showcase the impact Marshall makes on West Virginia every day.
“It’s wonderful. It’s such a great experience,” she said. “We enjoy it; getting to come out and meet and see people we only see on an annual basis year after year. It’s great to be up here and showcase our wonderful university.”
For Huntington resident Ella Austin, the lifelong impact of Marshall goes beyond one day or location. Austin served Wednesday as a page, a volunteer who assists legislative members.
The Huntington High School student was introduced on the House floor Wednesday morning by Deputy Speaker Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell. Rohrbach said while Austin’s sights are set on her future college career, Austin is already a graduate of Marshall — at least, of its Luke Lee Listening Language and Learning Lab.
“I would like members to perhaps meet Ella at the end of the session today because Ella has bilateral cochlear implants that were placed in her as an infant and she worked through the program at Marshall,” he said. “As such, she is mainlined in a regular classroom and is taking all honor classes.”
Marshall Day followed a similar event celebrating the successes of West Virginia University. The universities’ presidents and other leaders met during a legislative dinner Tuesday evening as a sign of unity.
“Our universities have a common goal. Our goal is to improve the life of all West Virginians, to help grow the state’s economy and to create opportunities for all of our citizens,” Smith said.