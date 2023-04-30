The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blair in Taiwan

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair speaks to members of the media during a visit this week to Taiwan. Blair, along with other lawmakers and state officials, celebrated the opening of the West Virginia Taiwan Office.

 Courtesy photo

CHARLESTON — State officials are celebrating a new business partnership with Taiwan.

Members of the West Virginia Legislature last week traveled to Taipei to open the West Virginia Taiwan Office at the Taipei World Trade Center.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you