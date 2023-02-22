Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, presides over the West Virginia Senate Wednesday where senators voted to split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate departments. The legislation now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday completed legislation that would split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three.
The state Senate passed House Bill 2006, which would end the DHHR and create the Departments of Health, Human Resources and Health Facilities on Jan. 1, 2024.
Under the bill, the Department of Human Resources would comprise the bureaus of social services, medical services, child support, family assistance, and behavioral health.
The Department of Health would comprise the Bureau of Public Health, the Office of Emergency Medical Services, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Center for Threat Preparedness, the Health Care Authority, and the Office of Inspector General and its subsidiary offices.
The Department of Health Facilities would comprise the state’s hospitals.
The bill passed the Senate Wednesday with one no vote from Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion. The House passed the bill last week.
The legislation will next go to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.
Justice last year vetoed a bill dividing the DHHR, and instead called for a $1 million top-to-bottom review of the agency from the Virginia-based McChrystal Group LLC.
The group’s report did not support splitting the agency but instead called for restructuring the DHHR around an executive leadership team with six leaders serving as state health officer, director of threat preparedness, chief operating officer, deputy secretary for child welfare, deputy secretary for access and eligibility, and deputy secretary for substance use disorder.
Lori Kersey covers City of Charleston and Kanawha County. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
