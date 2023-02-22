The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, presides over the West Virginia Senate Wednesday where senators voted to split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate departments. The legislation now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration. 

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday completed legislation that would split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three.

The state Senate passed House Bill 2006, which would end the DHHR and create the Departments of Health, Human Resources and Health Facilities on Jan. 1, 2024.

