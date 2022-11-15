The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Several months after the governor called for a $1 million outside review of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, state lawmakers are displeased with the resulting report, which ruled it would not be efficient to split the department into two separate agencies.

The report was conducted by the McChrystal Group, a consulting company based in Virginia. It found that while workers within the DHHR are “compassionate and committed” to the work they do, inefficiencies in the agency — including siloed communications and a reactive instead of proactive approach to issues — are stunting any significant efforts to improve the multitude of health concerns facing the state.

