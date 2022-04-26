CHARLESTON — Nearly a month after Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies and added a second secretary position, lawmakers on the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability received a history lesson on the department Tuesday.
Throughout the years, different bureaus and commissions within DHHR have been split and separated into smaller, often more focused, departments. Former Wayne delegate Don Perdue, who spent several years of his tenure in the Legislature as chairman of the House Committee on Health, said these repetitive “tweaks” were insufficient to ensure the agency succeeded in its goal of adequately serving all West Virginians.
Perdue has advocated for splitting the department for decades. On Tuesday, he told lawmakers the state is failing its people because some in leadership are “bent on preserving the status quo.”
“As the opposition from the current administration, as it has so many times before, goes to offer more tweaks and massages (to DHHR instead of reorganizing it) we have got to say, and not under our breath, not again,” Perdue said.
Current DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch, who also presented to lawmakers Tuesday, has previously expressed concern about splitting the department, citing the agency’s complicated finances. The bill to split the agency passed both chambers with bipartisan support.
When Justice vetoed the bill March 30, he said he wanted to take “a deeper look” at the department's issues before making such “a drastic change.”
The state is currently asking companies to submit bids to conduct an analysis of DHHR’s operations. Those bids are due by May 6. Crouch previously said a contract should be awarded within two weeks of that due date.
Monthly progress reports on the audit should be returned to the agency until a final report is conducted and released by the end of the year.
On Tuesday, Crouch said he understands the issues within the agency are real, but said “DHHR is not broken.”
He walked lawmakers through the makeup of the large agency before taking questions. Though several lawmakers asked about vacancies within DHHR -- of which there are about “800 and something overall,” Crouch said -- there was no mention of Jeremiah Samples, who served as deputy secretary under Crouch from 2017 until April 7, when he abruptly left.
It’s still unclear whether Samples was fired or left of his own accord. When asked about the situation on April 11, Crouch and Justice focused their answers on splitting DHHR.
Samples, in a statement announcing his departure, said he and Crouch “have not shared the same views on what the problems are (in DHHR), how to handle them, or the urgency of achieving results.”
“We must do better,” he said.