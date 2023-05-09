HUNTINGTON — The staffing shortage in West Virginia’s jail and prison system was at the front of discussion again Monday during interim legislative committee meetings at Marshall University.
West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall and Chief-of-Staff Brad Douglas updated legislators on a record-high personnel shortage within the division during a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization.
The division has 1,040 vacancies, more than 700 of which are correctional officer positions, making it the largest shortage in 30 years, Douglas said.
The shortage comes at the same time the state is facing multiple lawsuits over alleged human rights violations within its correctional facilities, including a class-action lawsuit alleging substandard conditions and denial of medical services, among other violations, as well as litigation filed by family members of individuals who have died while in the department’s custody.
“We currently have abnormally high correctional officer vacancy rates and multiple facilities,” Douglas said. “We have eight facilities with more than a 40% officer vacancy rate.”
For the majority of those facilities, the vacancy rate is actually 50% or more.
The Potomac Highlands Regional Jail leads with 76%, while the Northern Regional Jail has a rate of 56%. The Vicki Douglas Juvenile Center, Huttonsville Correctional Center and the Eastern Regional Jail all have 54% vacancy rates.
Others include the J.M. “Chick” Buckbee Juvenile Center, 50%; Western Regional Jail, 47%; and the Mt. Olive Correctional Center, 40%.
Marshall noted that facilities in areas close to Maryland have lost employees who crossed the state border for a big pay increase.
“They got a tremendous pay increase, a starting salary up around $55,000, a $5,000 sign-on incentive,” Marshall said. “They’ve hired over 400 correction officers since Jan. 1. Some of those were ours, of course.”
Starting pay for a correctional officer in West Virginia is about $33,000, or roughly $15.75 an hour. A bill to increase that by $10,000 over three years, as well provide longevity bonuses to employees with three to six years of service, did not make it out of the House Finance Committee during the 2023 legislative session.
The last pay raise for correctional officers was in 2018, when they received $2,000 a year over three years. That time frame also coincides with the lowest vacancy rate the department has seen in 30 years, when the roster was short by 538 employees, half as many as now, Marshall said.
Paying officers more in border areas would help, but it shouldn’t be done at the expense of other correctional employees in the state, Marshall said.
“I think the locality pay would help for those facilities. What concerns me is the other facilities we have, where people are working hard every day and they don’t get that incentive. So what’s their reason to stay?” Marshall said.
Pay rates are even worse for other correctional positions. A corrections counselor starts out at $26,000, and the pay for other office positions is even less, Douglas said.
“We also depend on a lot of those individuals, with our officer vacancies, to stand post for our officers. So, you see the dilemma we have,” Marshall said.
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, was concerned that office personnel are performing security functions.
“So, the office people who are making $26,000 a year, or lower, are doing security jobs?” she asked.
“While they are doing that, they get paid a higher wage, if they make less, but only while they’re sitting the security post,” Douglas said.
“Are you worried about the safety of these people, both the inmates and the people working?” Young asked.
“Absolutely,” Marshall said.
Last year, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency and activated the West Virginia National Guard to fill some of the correctional officer vacancies. So far, the state has spent $17 million to pay more than 300 guard members for that task.
Marshall said members of the Division of Natural Resources also are staffing the state’s jails and prisons. However, according to Marshall, Guard members and DNR officers don’t work in direct contact with inmates.
“We honestly rely on them,” Douglas said.
To attempt to increase recruiting, the division implemented a $1,000 sign-on incentive in October 2022. One hundred eighty two officers have been paid the incentive since April. Of those, 29 have resigned, Douglas said.
The employees who have remained with the department, despite the increased workloads caused by the shortage, are holding out hope that the situation won’t be ignored, Douglas said.
“Right now, our people still have faith. They still have belief in what we’re doing. I think a large part of them are holding on with anticipation of some help coming their way,” he said.
Justice has been asked, by lawmakers, as well as publicly by others, including private citizens, to convene a special session of the Legislature to address the corrections issue but, so far, he has declined.