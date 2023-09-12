The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rob Alsop

WVU Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop defended proposed program and personnel cuts at the university during a meeting of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance Monday at the state Capitol.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Rob Alsop, the vice president of strategic initiatives at West Virginia University, on Monday defended the ongoing program and personnel cuts at the school during a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee at the state Capitol.

Lawmakers are in Charleston for interim committee meetings this week, and the finance committee was set to receive an update on the school from university President Gordon Gee. However, Gee was unable to attend because of a personal matter, Alsop said.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you