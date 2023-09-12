CHARLESTON — Rob Alsop, the vice president of strategic initiatives at West Virginia University, on Monday defended the ongoing program and personnel cuts at the school during a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee at the state Capitol.
Lawmakers are in Charleston for interim committee meetings this week, and the finance committee was set to receive an update on the school from university President Gordon Gee. However, Gee was unable to attend because of a personal matter, Alsop said.
The university is facing a $45 million deficit due, in part, on a decrease in student enrollment, resulting in unprecedented and fast-tracked cutbacks that have been labeled by the administration as an “Academic Transformation” to solidify the school’s future.
On Friday, the school’s Board of Governors will consider the proposed elimination of 32 programs of study. The transformation also has resulted in the elimination of 130 staff positions, with as many as 170 additional cuts being considered.
Students have held protests on campus over the cuts and, last week, the WVU Faculty Senate approved a resolution of no confidence in Gee, as well as another to halt the Academic Transformation. Those nonbinding resolutions will be presented to the Board of Governors on Friday.
Gee, who makes about $800,000 a year, was recently given a one-year contract extension by the board. He said he intends to resign when it expires in 2025.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, asked Alsop if the university intends to conduct a nationwide search for Gee’s replacement, noting that the process can take a year to complete.
“I’m wondering if the university or administration, or perhaps the Board of Governors, will be looking to establish a national presidential search,” he said.
Alsop told lawmakers he believes the board will continue to support Gee through the end of his contract.
“I do fully believe, to specifically answer your question, as it gets to the end of President Gee’s tenure, that our board will do a full national search to get the very best president of our university that they possibly can,” Alsop said. “I would be deeply disappointed and shocked if our board did not do that. But they’ll do that as we work through a thoughtful transition at the end of the president’s term.”
Alsop told lawmakers that, contrary to what has been stated publicly by some faculty members and students, WVU will come out of the transformation a stronger institution.
“We’re still going to offer over 300 majors in Morgantown. We’re going to continue to have significant liberal arts offerings, and our students will have the opportunity for a well-rounded education,” he said. “We will continue to be a comprehensive university with a continuing focus on our land-grant mission and our coveted R1 status.”
Alsop told lawmakers the school has lost enrollment “because of the pandemic and demographic trends” and, in the past two years, has seen the impact of inflation on its budget.
“As WVU works to address our challenges, we’ve committed that we’re not going to kick this can down the road and we’re not going to do double-digit tuition on the backs of our students to solve these problems,” Alsop said. “Higher education, quite frankly, is going through a transformation, and we’ve decided to get on with it.”
Alsop denied claims that the Gee administration is “eviscerating” the institution and that the transformation threatens the university’s R1 status as a research institution. The administration knew it would be criticized for the transformation and even predicted the recent vote of no confidence, he told lawmakers.
“We knew there would likely be a vote of no confidence. Despite that, we knew we needed to go forward,” Alsop said. “We’re taking disruptive action. Not everybody is going to agree with us.”
WVU has a $1.2 billion annual budget, with state appropriations making up about 14% of that total, Alsop said. Meanwhile, revenue from tuition makes up about 34% of the budget.
“Our biggest revenue is the tuition we generate from our students,” he said. “We have to have academic programming that drives enrollment, if we’re going to be successful.”
The university’s largest expense, about 50% of its budget, is personnel, Alsop said. The school has over 7,000 employees, including clinical faculty, he said.
“We cannot just cut supplies and expect to do what we need to do at the institution. We have to talk about shrinking some of our workforce,” he said.
According to Alsop, WVU makes about $13,000 annually from each student. In March 2020, just before the pandemic, the university expected its next incoming freshman class to be 5,200, he said. The class came in about 1,000 short of that prediction, representing $13 million in lost revenue. The following year’s class was even smaller, Alsop said.
He pointed out that, while the state has enjoyed increased severance tax revenue over the past year from increased oil and natural gas prices, WVU has faced increased utility costs because of those same price increases.
“Our utility expenses were up about $7 million dollars for the last two or three years,” he said.
The university also has seen inflation in wages, Alsop told lawmakers.
“Every time you go to hire somebody new, it’s at a higher wage. That’s great for our employees, but it puts pressure on our budget as we are moving forward,” he said. “So some basic things have impacted our cost structure to where we need to make some adjustments. It’s not a crisis, but it is something that we have to address.”
During the 2023 regular legislative session, lawmakers approved a bill that led to an increase in the employer/employee cost share for the Public Employee Insurance Agency. Alsop said that, while this was necessary to correct two years of flat rates during the pandemic, it also resulted in a $12 million increase in employer-paid premiums for WVU.
“That’s an ongoing base cost,” Alsop said.
Alsop told lawmakers the school would accept a one-time appropriation of funds, but said he does not believe that would solve the university’s problems.
“If I thought there was a realistic opportunity to get another $50 million or $60 million in base funding every year for WVU, we would have been down here,” he said. “But one-time funding is not going to fix the enrollment challenges long-term.”
Several lawmakers expressed support for the university’s leadership, including Delegate Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson.
“I’ve heard a lot of comments that, after the restructuring, that humanities will essentially be gone, that students attending WVU won’t receive a well-rounded education,” he said. “As a product of a liberal arts education myself, if I thought that was true, I would certainly be concerned. But I think your presentation here, and other information I’ve seen, seems to fly in the face of that.”