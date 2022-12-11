HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County nonprofit offered vacant residences on its property to West Virginia lawmakers last week as a way to address homelessness among veterans.
Located on W.Va. 2 near Lesage, West Virginia, about 12 miles north of Huntington, is the workshop for Lesage Natural water, a nonprofit under the umbrella of Green Acres Regional Center. The organization started in 1968 with the goal of providing job opportunities and training for developmentally disabled people and is currently the only nonprofit bottling facility in the country.
With a workroom at capacity and a waiting list of customers, Lesage Natural is looking to grow, while helping a new group.
During a presentation to the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs at the Capitol on Tuesday, Matthew Muller, executive director of Green Acres, pitched an idea to legislators that could provide housing and employment for 20 to 30 veterans.
Committee members left Tuesday’s meeting excited and wanting to know more and how the idea could move forward.
Muller said Lesage Natural has won international awards for the quality of its water and there is more demand than they can keep up with. Last year employees bottled about 1.7 million bottles of water, all by hand.
The facilities sit on 23 acres of land, which contain several buildings, including two residences that historically housed people with developmental disabilities. The homes have been vacant for about eight years after a company providing direct care to those with disabilities left.
Muller said a lot of people believe Green Acres helps disabled veterans. He has always corrected them and moved on with the conversation, but recently started to understand the difficulties disabled veterans have through the story of the nephew of Celia Hatfield, a facility manager.
“She said, ‘Well, what if we contacted the veterans in West Virginia and kind of presented the idea, that maybe we could utilize these residences for disabled vets or maybe homeless vets,’” he said.
From there, the idea blossomed. The facility is financially solvent, but is still a nonprofit, and the unoccupied residences cost money to heat and maintain.
“I hate to see the residences sitting there begging to be used,” he said.
After being vacant for years, the homes need some improvements, but Muller said the bones, specifically the sprinkler systems, are good.
The buildings could house anywhere from 20 to 30 people, depending on how they are set up.
West Virginia Department of Veterans’ Assistance Secretary Ted Diaz said Tuesday the number of veterans living in West Virginia is dwindling. West Virginia had about 144,000 veterans in 2018 and by 2021 there were 135,000.
The number of veterans experiencing homelessness in West Virginia is down 40% since 2011, Diaz said, but the state can do better. The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Point-in-Time annual homeless count showed there were 104 homeless veterans in West Virginia, 16 of of whom were unsheltered. The Government Accountability Office has said the count likely underestimates the population.
Veteran homelessness is strongly linked to post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use disorder, both of which often intertwine. Diaz added skyrocketing costs of living caused by inflation and lack of affordable housing has increased the risk.
Diaz said the U.S. Department of Labor reported veterans are doing better than others in the job market, with veteran unemployment being reported at the rate of 3.4% compiled to an overall rate of 4.8%.
“However, disabled veterans experience higher levels of unemployment from 4.1% for those with a 30% or greater service connected disability rating to 4.3% for those rated at 60% or higher,” he said.
Lesage Natural has more demand than it can supply in a place that is at capacity employee-wise. Due to transportation issues, adding a second shift wouldn’t be feasible for the facility’s current employee population.
Green Acres would like to start a program that first would provide housing for homeless veterans in the vacant housing. For those who need employment, the facility could provide training and employ them in the bottling room, Muller said.
“If it works out, they may be able to walk a couple hundred yards to the bottle facility and actually provide a second shift,” he said. “ That’s going to help them. It’s going to help us tremendously and I see it as a win-win.”
Muller said there are a lot of details to address for the idea.
“My whole approach is just to make it available (to you all) and say ‘Here we are, they’re empty, they can be utilized and can we find a way to help vets,’” he said. ”I am not a veteran. My dad, and my grandfather were Navy guys, and I have tremendous respect for vets. Anything we can do at Green Acres to help. I would consider that a huge honor.”
Diaz said while the trend in the number of homeless veterans is positive for the state, there is still a need for such a program, which he said would be strictly voluntary for interested veterans.
Diaz said VA-sponsored homes have to meet certain guidelines and designated the facility to be a veterans home. Because of that, a partnership between the local veterans affairs branch and Green Acres doesn’t appear to be viable. However, he is working with Muller to find federal grants that could help the idea come to fruition.
Delegate Roy Cooper, R-Summers, co-chair of the committee, said he is excited about the idea and hopes the state can come up with a way to make an investment.
“You’re the first person that I’ve heard in my 10 or so years, (who has) even talked about mixing the developmentally disabled with the disabled veteran or veteran population,” he said. “Both groups have a whole lot they can teach the other group. I happen to know that with a little bit of teaching experience behind me.
Delegate Terri Funk Sypolt, R-Preston, said she hopes the project goes forward.
“I’m a supporter of any type of project (like this) in any part of the state,” she said. “Even though maybe the facility is not up to what you may think is standard, it’s probably a lot better than what some of the veterans are going through and living in at the present time.”
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said Green Acres is a major asset to the community she represents.