CHARLESTON — The critical shortage of correctional officers in West Virginia has put the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation high on the agenda for interim legislative committee meetings starting this weekend at the State Capitol.
During a 3 p.m. meeting Sunday, the leaders of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation are set to address the Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
Executive Officer Brad Douglas and Commissioner William Marshall will discuss current employee recruitment, retention and vacancy rates. They will also provide information on the status of the juvenile population in the Bureau of Juvenile Services.
During committee meetings prior to the recent legislative session, both Marshall and Douglas described the worst correctional officer shortage in 30 years, with over 1,000 unfilled positions and vacancy rates as high as 70% in some facilities.
“If we don’t have enough volunteers, they end up being ‘voluntold,’ and that makes for a cranky and disgruntled employee,” Marshall said during one meeting.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency within the jail and prison system last year and activated the West Virginia Army National Guard to fill out rosters, a measure that remains in place.
During the legislative session, lawmakers often cited the low starting pay rate for correctional officers as the major reason for a lack of interest in job postings advertised by the state. Correctional officers just starting out make about $33,000 a year, Marshall said.
However, a bill that would have given correctional officers a $10,000 pay increase over three years failed to even gain traction and died in the House Finance Committee. House Bill 2879 would have provided an initial $5,000 boost, followed by $2,500 a year over the next two years.
With the situation at a crisis point, Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, said it is time for Justice to call a special session to do what should have already been done. Garcia is a member of the Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority and is minority chair of the House Jails and Prisons Committee, where HB 2879 originated.
“I feel like we’ve talked about this too much. It’s beyond the point of talking about solutions. There are solutions on the table. We have to choose what we value and whether we want to keep our systems in a crisis mode,” Garcia said.
Garcia said Justice should call a special session for Sunday, when all the state’s lawmakers will already be at the Capitol. The governor has said he is willing to call a special session to address the staffing shortage, but he wants some assurances that the Legislature will be able to act in agreement on a solution.
“For whatever reason the buck keeps getting passed back and forth and it’s time to do something,” Garcia said.
HB 2879 could be revived and brought back to the House Floor, Garcia said, possibly with an amendment to include additional pay incentives for correctional officers who live in the Eastern Panhandle, where higher-paying jobs await just across the West Virginia border.
“I would do a combination. I would start with the bill that was $10,000 over three years and I think we should consider extending that to staff members, too. They have borne a lot of extra work and duty to make sure our jails and prisons are as safe as they can be. We may need locality pay as another option to give the governor’s office and the corrections commissioner flexibility to do more,” Garcia said.
Garcia, who is an attorney, takes criminal case appointments in his private practice, which means he visits the state’s regional jails on a regular basis. Based on what he’s seen, employees are overworked and morale is low, he said.
“I’ve been in the regional jails in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “I see more and more people in cages.”
Garcia added, “I’ve heard from clients about increased time for lockdowns. I’m sure it’s because they don’t have the staff to keep things safe for inmates and officers.”
The state is facing a class-action lawsuit from more than 1,000 current and former inmates of Southern Regional Jail, where 14 deaths have been reported in the last year, including the most recent, Herbert Doss, 48, who died in March.
Others include Quantez Burks, 37, who died in March 2022, within his first 24 hours of being booked into Southern Regional Jail, and Alvis Shrewsbury, 45, who died in September after alerting family members several times that he was being starved and assaulted by a group of inmates.
The West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, an offshoot of a national organization, is calling for a federal investigation into deaths at Southern Regional Jail, as well as other facilities in the state, and has filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, was outspoken during the legislative session about the need to provide more money for correctional officers and staff members in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The staffing shortage has reached the point that lawmakers can’t fail to act once again, Pushkin said.
“Staffing shortages in our jails and prisons have reached crisis proportions. The situation has been an actual declared State of Emergency for close to a year. It is unsustainable and unsafe to rely on the National Guard to staff our correctional facilities,” Pushkin said. “We knew all this going into the session, yet the governor and Republican leadership in the Legislature failed to act. A proposal to give significant pay raises to correctional officers and staff once again died in House Finance and Governor Justice didn’t lift a finger to move the bill.”
Pushkin said, if anything, the Legislature may have made matters worse by passing a bill that increased insurance premiums for the Public Employee Insurance Agency, another of the state’s agencies that has been struggling in recent times.
“The governor and the Republican supermajority made matters worse by raising premiums on state workers, including correctional officers, making the job even less attractive to new recruits. This can all be attributed to a Republican legislature with misplaced priorities and an inattentive governor who doesn’t show up for work,” Pushkin said.
Interim committee meetings are scheduled Sunday through Tuesday. A full schedule is available at wvlegislature.gov.