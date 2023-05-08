The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Interims in Huntington

A poster welcoming the West Virginia Legislature to Marshall University hangs inside the Keith-Albee Theater, in Huntington.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

HUNTINGTON — Lawmakers advanced a working copy of a bill to increase funding for West Virginia volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services Sunday during interim legislative committee meetings at Marshall University.

The Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services voted to advance a working copy of House Bill 3153 to the Senate and the House of Delegates for review. The committee is also asking Gov. Jim Justice to add the legislation to the agenda if he calls a special session of the Legislature to address a staffing shortage in the state’s jails and prisons.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you