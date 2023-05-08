The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank welcomed West Virginia legislators Sunday for a tour and to prepare food boxes.

The legislators received a tour of the Facing Hunger Foodbank facility and helped pack boxes of food items for upcoming mobile distributions. They also prepared Senior Boxes and Medically Indicated Food Boxes.

