Del. Evan Hansen works the line packaging boxes of food as representatives from Facing Hunger Foodbank meet with members of the WV Legislative Interims for a facility tour on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Huntington.
Del. Evan Hansen works the line packaging boxes of food as representatives from Facing Hunger Foodbank meet with members of the WV Legislative Interims for a facility tour on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank welcomed West Virginia legislators Sunday for a tour and to prepare food boxes.
The legislators received a tour of the Facing Hunger Foodbank facility and helped pack boxes of food items for upcoming mobile distributions. They also prepared Senior Boxes and Medically Indicated Food Boxes.
Staff members also shared experiences of working at the food bank.
Lawmakers are in Huntington for May interim committee meetings at Marshall University through Tuesday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.