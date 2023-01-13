CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers were warned Monday of human trafficking and misconceptions surrounding the issue.
In a presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families on Monday, Bob Leslie, counsel for the House of Delegates, educated lawmakers on the risk of human trafficking in West Virginia.
In previous employment Leslie oversaw trafficking cases through the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Through his experience, Leslie said most people view human trafficking as someone selling someone off into sexual slavery, a storyline often promoted in movies, but the reality is the cases are much more subtle and often overlooked.
“Our instinct is to basically tamp that down, it’s like ‘no, that can’t be what that is,’ and we make apologies for those things,” he said. “The human being is the only animal that will ignore its instinct.”
By honing that instinct, Leslie said community members can pay better attention to their surroundings and hopefully help save someone’s life.
What is trafficking
West Virginia has four types of trafficking problems: commercial sex, labor, domestic servitude and human smuggling. Human smuggling is an emerging problem area.
West Virginia law defines trafficking as “obtaining, procuring, recruiting or providing labor, service or commercial sex from one other person to another through the use of fraud, force or coercion.” Leslie said West Virginia creating mandatory reporting laws have been a big step to help victims find help, but more legislation should be made to better address trafficking as a whole.
He said a study shows within 48 hours of running away, 70% of people have been sexually exploited in some way. Sometimes families sell their children or force them into sex work, often to pay a drug debt. Employees at ethnic restaurants are often under an indentured servitude, he said.
Predators have admitted they target foster kids because they are easy targets without a firm support network, Leslie added.
The Human Trafficking Hotline, which connects victims and survivors of trafficking with services and support, said since 2017 there have been 807 people who have reported trafficking in West Virginia. Through that, 246 cases of human trafficking and 550 victims were identified.
Trafficking alive in West Virginia, Huntington
Leslie said the ongoing drug epidemic and poverty in West Virginia makes its residents the perfect targets.
“We have a large number of foster children, various economic issues, a misconception that it doesn’t happen here. And then we’re also in close proximity to other states where there is quite a trafficking problem.”
While he has not worked as an attorney general for six years, Leslie referenced a December 2016 operation conducted with the Department of Homeland Security in Huntington in which an interdiction sting occurred at a hotel.
Leslie referenced one victim who he thought was 12 years old, but was actually 20 years old and malnourished. She slept with seven men nightly on average to supply herself and her boyfriend with heroin and had been doing so since age 15.
Her story is not that different from others, he said, as the average age someone is first sexually exploited is 14 years for females and 13 for males.
Coercion is also an aspect of trafficking. Leslie pointed to the same 2016 Huntington operation in which a woman had two dogs at home. Her boyfriend forced her into sex work by threatening to kill her dogs.
“He meant it because he had already killed two,” he said.
Another Huntington reference was made about a woman who walked into an emergency room, but a man who was with her did not allow her to answer questions. Using the facade of her needing an X-ray, staff was able to get her alone to find out she was a victim.
The woman decided to stay because she had friends she didn’t want to leave. Leslie doesn’t know if she survived.
On the lookout
Human trafficking is the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. It is a $150 billion per year industry with approximately 21 million victims. However, the vast majority of those victims’ stories are not full of thrilling adventures, like storylines for Hollywood movies like Liam Neeson’s “Taken” series, Leslie said.
Lawmakers were warned of misconceptions about trafficking, such as that it only happens overseas and the victim has to be moved to different places. Leslie also said people believe trafficking is limited to minorities, sexual exploitation and the victims are moved and confined by force. They also believe it only occurs overseas. In reality every trafficking case is a unique event with unique facts, he said.
In giving general examples, Leslie said organized begging and door-to-door sales are within predatory employment fields.
He said people are often offered a fraudulent job or given false economic promises about work conditions or wages, but once they arrive at the job wages are withheld and the employee is given false promises about the purpose of the work.
Leslie pointed to young people who travel through neighborhoods attempting to sell magazine or book subscriptions during the summer, typically during a summer internship. The victims are offered an amazing weekly wage, but aren’t told they will be sleeping in bad motels with up to six people in a room.
The victims are not told they are paying for their room and boarding until they receive their check at the end of the summer, but are only given a fraction of what they believed their wage would be.
“They walk away thinking like ‘I’m just a dumb kid. I shouldn’t have fallen for that.’ But in fact what they are is trafficking victims because they were defrauded out of their labor,” he said.
For others, trafficking is more violent and force is used to make them comply, he said. Some traffickers brand their victims or control them with drugs, he used as an example.
“There are recipe books or recipes online for how much heroin and at what frequency it is administered to make a person completely and utterly addicted to the drug and then back them off of it to where they’re so crazy,” he said.
He also said foreign adoption can also be a trafficking source, as people will find people with athletic potential from overseas and bring them to the United States to train them for a professional league, where the adopter will benefit financially.
Leslie said even if a person is rescued from trafficking, they are a victim their entire life because the trafficker is a master manipulator. He said psychological and mental development is stunted for young victims and that will follow them for a lifetime.