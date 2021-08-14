The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The names of three people running for village council have been rejected and won’t be on the ballot for the November general election, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

Beth Brown, a candidate for Chesapeake Village Council; Brenda Chapman, a candidate for Proctorville Village Council; and Eric Rawlins, a candidate for South Point Village Council, didn’t meet requirements to be included on the general election ballot this fall.

Matt Ward, a candidate for Fairland Board of Education, and Timothy A. Boggs, a candidate for Decatur Township trustee, also won’t be on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Brent Dickess, a candidate for Lawrence Township trustee, was left off an earlier list and will be among those on the ballot this fall.

