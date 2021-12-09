IRONTON — Police agencies in Kentucky and Ohio are searching for a man accused of shooting another man to death Thursday in an Ironton home’s driveway during a fight.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, a murder warrant is active for Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, who lives in the 1000 block of Comanche Drive in Ashland. Scott was described by Lawless as a 5-foot-11, brown-eyed, Black male who weighs about 210 pounds.
Lawless said the investigation into Scott started Thursday when the sheriff’s department was called about 2:37 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 176 County Road 7D in Ironton. Upon arrival, they found Anthony W. Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, on the ground and in the driveway being treated by Lawrence County EMS for a gunshot wound to the upper right leg.
Pemberton was unresponsive to deputies and was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene said Scott had arrived at the home before an argument and altercation started between the two. Witnesses said Scott pulled out a handgun and shot Pemberton in the leg before fleeing in a black Nissan Altima.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, obtained a warrant for murder, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, along with Lawrence County detectives, went to Scott’s home to serve it.
The Nissan was found at Scott’s home and confiscated to be processed for evidence, but Scott was not found.
Anyone with information about Scott’s location is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525 or their local law enforcement agency.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
