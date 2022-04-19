IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to move the proposed site for a new $32 million jail.
The county now has an option on a site off Adams Street/County Road 24 just outside the Ironton city limits where an old cement plant was located.
The board was reacting to concerns of residents of the former Open Door School (the Lombard property) off Lorain Street. Some residents didn’t want the jail located at the site, according to Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
The commissioners announced Tuesday that ongoing negotiations for an alternative jail site have progressed to the point that the Lombard property can be comfortably removed as a potential site for the construction of a new county jail, according to a news release.
Some final details are still being worked through with the current property owner and the City of Ironton to be assured that the new site will be viable, but all those moving parts are falling into place, according to the release.
A new jail is contingent upon county voters approving a half-percent increase in the sales tax. If approved, the county’s sales tax would increase to 7.75%. Approval of the tax is contingent upon the state contributing $16.8 million toward construction of a 200-bed jail.
“There was pushback from the community to the Lombard property,” Holliday said. “They were vocal at several meetings.”
The board then tried to find an alternative site not close to neighborhoods, Holliday said. The site east of Ironton fits the bill since it is a commercial/industrial area that has the needed infrastructure, she said.
“The board hopes this is a less invasive site,” Holliday added.
The board didn’t want to try to raise property taxes on county property owners and opted to seek an increase in the sales tax paid by Ohio residents as well as Kentucky and West Virginia residents making purchases in Lawrence County.
A new jail would replace the existing 50-year-old jail on South 5th Street across the street from the Lawrence County Courthouse in downtown Ironton. That jail was built to hold 52 prisoners, but current space requirements recommend only 27 prisoners be housed there.
The county currently houses 55 or more prisoners at the jail and houses several dozen more at other Ohio jails. The county also released several dozen more on signature bonds while a case is pending.
