IRONTON — Lawrence County is setting aside $142,586 in community development block grant funds to make improvements at Etna Park in Ironton, according to Cindy Anderson, chief support services officer for the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for the work to be done by Mullins Construction Co. of Wheelersburg, Ohio.
The project calls for the basketball courts at the park to be repaved and for the two tennis courts to be converted to at least four pickleball courts, Anderson said.
The work is to start immediately and be completed by Aug. 31, Anderson said.
The money was set aside for the project last year, but the county had trouble finding a contractor to bid on the project due to COVID-19, she said.
In other action, the board tabled a motion to approve the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan as it pertains to opioid litigation.
“We just want to protect the county’s interest,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “We want to ensure some money is set aside to recoup our costs for the drug problems.”
The county is among a number of plaintiffs filing suit against Purdue Pharma and other drug suppliers, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
“The case is still ongoing,” Anderson said. “We want to protect our rights in federal bankruptcy court.”
Holliday said she wanted to hold off until she sees a final draft of the letter to Purdue Pharma.
The board also:
- Agreed to bring the county Emergency Management Agency back under the discretion of the Board of Commissioners.
- Appointed David Greene to the Lawrence County Planning Commission for a term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024.
- Announced plans to resume monthly senior meals at the First Baptist Church. The senior meals program had been put on hold for about 15 months due to COVID-19.
- Signed a contract with PKD Construction to install guardrails. The contract calls for $41,105.75 for the project.