IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners agreed Monday to a request by Sheriff Jeff Lawless to buy four or five new police cruisers.
Lawless requested $335,000 to buy several new police interceptor cruisers for road patrol deputies.
The deputies drive about 40,000 miles per year in the department’s existing cruisers, Lawless said Monday. It will be some time, however, before the new cruisers can be ordered, equipped and put on the road, Lawless said.
“We still have five new cruisers we are trying to get on the road,” Lawless said. There has been a backlog getting police radios and other items on the new items for the cruisers approved last year, he said.
Those cruisers were ordered about a year and a half ago, Lawless said.
It takes eight or nine months to get the cruisers and weeks or months longer to get them equipped with radios, light bars, computers and other items, Lawless said.
The money approved on Monday by the board will be enough to buy and equip at least four and possibly five new cruisers, Lawless said.
County commissioners agreed a year or two ago to buy several new cruisers on a regular basis to keep an effective fleet on the road patrolling county roads.
“We are hoping to get them on the road by the end of the month if we can,” Lawless said. COVID-19 has slowed down getting the cruisers equipped, he said.
