IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has canceled its meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.
The next board meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook, according to officials.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 7:00 pm
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has canceled its meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.
The next board meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook, according to officials.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.