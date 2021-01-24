IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday was once again elected by the board to serve as president in 2021. She also served as president in 2020.
Holliday also was appointed by the board as the county’s representative of the County Commission Association of Ohio.
Commissioner Freddie Hayes was named as the alternative county member to the state association.
Meanwhile, the board agreed to extend the time to purchase dog tags from Jan. 31 to Feb. 26, according to Chris Kline, deputy Lawrence County auditor.
Dog tags cost $16. However, if the dog is spayed or neutered, the cost for a one-year license is $12.
The cost of a three-year dog tag is $48. A permanent tag is $160.
The board also:
- Appointed Kevin Turvey as apiary inspector for Lawrence County for $2,000, plus mileage.
- Approved the status change of Stephen Alley from part-time EMT to part-time advanced EMT for the county ambulance system.