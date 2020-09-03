COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved funding for personal protective equipment for county employees and community development block grant funding to build sidewalks in the Coal Grove area.
During a board meeting Tuesday in Coal Grove, board members approved the reimbursement of $221,956.04 in CARES Act funding.
The money will be used to reimburse the cost of personal protective equipment for county employees and township firefighters due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to Chris Kline, deputy county auditor and administrator for the board of commissioners.
The board also approved the release of funds for the Coal Grove sidewalk project that calls for new sidewalks near South 3rd Street in Ironton.
The sidewalks will be installed near Melvin’s Garage on the east side of the roadway, Kline said.
Some $171,000 in community development block grant funds will be used for funding of sidewalks, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
“We’re asking the state to release the funds,” Kline said. “We’re hoping to get it done this construction season.”
In other action, Commission President DeAnna Holliday said the board also has agreed to update the phone system at the Lawrence County Health Department. That project also will be paid for through CARES Act funding, she said.
The project will cost about $30,000, Kline said.
The board also agreed to hire Joshua Butcher as a maintenance employee, effective Tuesday, Sept. 8.