IRONTON — Lawrence County officials agreed Tuesday to sell the Union-Rome sewer district to Aqua water for $25.5 million.
Lawrence County Commissioners Colton Copley and DeAnna Holliday agreed to sell the sewer district, which serves about 5,300 customers in the eastern part of Lawrence County.
The sale of the plant likely won’t be finalized until the middle of 2023, Holliday said.
“Operating a sewer system is complicated,” Holliday said. “Current rates don’t cover operational costs. We have to operate this as a business.”
The sewer plant currently has about $20 million in outstanding debt and the district needs another $12 million in operational repairs, Holliday said.
Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., who opposed the sale, didn’t attend the session. Copley didn’t return a call to The Herald-Dispatch.
The current rate of $50 likely is to increase to $63.11 when the sale is finalized next summer. If the county were to keep the sewer district, the rates would have had to increase to around $80 per month. The rate Aqua will set will increase in coming years.
The agreement will allow Aqua to increase its customer base including areas around Collins Career Center, Holliday said. Aqua also could set rates based on usage, which could help seniors, she said.
Ten sewer district employees will be offered jobs with Aqua, Holliday said.
Aqua currently provides water service in the Burlington and Chesapeake areas.
The board also selected CORSA to provide liability insurance for county employees effective Jan. 1.
In other action, the board accepted the resignation of Stephani Helms as executive assistant for the board effective Friday. She has taken a position with Collins Career Center, the county vocational school.
The board agreed to hire Dylan Bentley to replace Helms effective Jan. 3.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.