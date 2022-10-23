IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has received one bid for the potential sale of the Union Rome Sewer District, but it wasn’t made public last week.
The bid from Aqua Water was referred to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson for review to determine if the bid specifications were met, said Chris Kline, board administrator.
The review by the Prosecutor’s Office could take about two weeks, Kline said Tuesday.
The board, meanwhile, has canceled this week’s meeting at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton due to a conflict.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Kline said.
The sewer district serves 5,279 residential and commercial customers in eastern Lawrence County. Residential customers pay $49.99 per month. But those rates could increase whether the board sells the sewer plant or not.
The district has some $20 million in bonded indebtedness and needs another $12 million worth of improvements, county officials said. Last year, Aqua Water proposed buying the district for $25.5 million.
The water company, which serves customers in the Burlington and Chesapeake areas, proposed raising rates by 25% in the first year and 10% per year for the next four years.
More than a dozen people said last month they would prefer the county keep ownership it has had for more than 30 years.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.