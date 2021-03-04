IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners hired former Ironton Mayor Katrina Keith and the acting administrator of the Lawrence and Scioto Solid Waste District as administrators for the county.
Keith was hired as assistant administrator in the commissioners’ office at a salary of $60,000. Stephanie Helms was hired as executive assistant in the commissioners’ office at a salary of $50,000. The positions will be effective Monday, March 8, according to Chris Kline, chief deputy Lawrence County auditor and county administrator.
“The county has been without an administrator for more than five years,” Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said. “We have been using the county auditor’s office. But the time has come to train an administrator.”
The two will be trained by Kline and work on a number of projects including seeking funds for a new jail, to expand broadband services in the county and on Project First Impression to help clean up the county, among other issues, Holliday said.
“I am committed to forming a committee to look at child welfare in Lawrence County,” Holliday said.
She also wants to continue the Imagination Library program to provide free books for children.
The county is working on a grant to seek state funds to expand broadband services, Holliday said.
“We are just trying to be proactive on things that could be coming our way,” she said.
Meanwhile, Lawrence and Scioto counties plan to post the position of administrator for the solid waste district to cover the two counties. The position has been vacant for about a year, Holliday said.
“I want to see the position filled,” she said.
The county has held off on several issues while the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Lawrence County. Visitors to the courthouse are asked to call in advance and make appointments to visit an office in the courthouse.