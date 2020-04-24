IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners accepted a bid this week to spend $832,729.22 to pave several county roads, according to County Engineer Patrick Leighty.
The board approved a request by the engineer’s office to approve a contract with Amaazz Construction Ohio LLC, a Dublin, Ohio-based paving company, to pave three county roads this year, Leighty said.
The roads set for paving include a 5.13-mile section of County Road 36, a 3-mile section of County Road 35 and a nearly 1-mile section of County Road 68, Leighty said.
The paving is being paid through gas tax money Leighty has been setting aside.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, it isn’t yet determined when the paving work will begin, Leighty said.
“It will be this summer or fall,” he said. “We’ll oversee the project.”
In other action, the commissioners agreed to ask the Ohio Department of Transportation to do a speed zone survey along County Road 32, from its start to mile marker 2.7, in the Chesapeake area.
The board also received and filed a letter from County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson concerning a project at the Hanging Rock Power Plant, formerly Duke Energy.
The company is installing new equipment at the power plant along County Road 1A in Hamilton Township. The company is bringing in contract employees from outside the area to do the work, according to Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
“We just want to ensure they’re following Ohio Department of Health requirements,” Kline said.
The project is considered essential, he said.